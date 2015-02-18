(Adds ECB funding, Schaeuble quotes)
* Greece to submit request for "loan agreement" on Thursday
* Athens minister hopes for deal by weekend
* Germany sees limited room for manoeuvre in talks
* Greece may run out of money by end of March -source
* ECB modestly raises emergency funding for Greek banks
By Renee Maltezou and John O'Donnell
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 Greece's leftist-led
government said it will ask the euro zone on Thursday to extend
a "loan agreement" for up to six months, raising prospects of a
last-minute deal to keep the heavily indebted country afloat.
While European officials worked frantically with Athens to
find a formula, the European Central Bank agreed on Wednesday to
raise emergency funding for Greek banks, a person familiar with
the ECB talks said. But the amount was enough to cover their
needs for only a week if nervous Greeks keep pulling their
deposits out at the current rate.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed optimism
that an impasse with fellow euro zone governments could be
broken by the end of the week, saying he hoped a proposal to be
submitted by Athens on Thursday would gain acceptance including
from Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of the bloc's
finance ministers.
Dijsselbloem, along with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, has led demands for Athens to stand by its
commitments to harsh austerity under its bailout programme with
the European Union and IMF -- the very policies that the new
left-wing-led government has vowed to end.
With the bailout due to expire at the end of this month,
Schaeuble has poured scorn on suggestions that Athens could
negotiate an extension of euro zone funding without making any
promises to push on with budget cuts and economic reforms.
But on Wednesday he indicated that there may be at least
some room for compromise on a dispute that, if unresolved, could
lead to Greece's bankruptcy and departure from the euro zone.
"Our room for manoeuvre is limited," he said during a debate
in Berlin, but added. "We must keep in mind that we have a huge
responsibility to keep Europe stable."
Greece's finances are in peril. It is burning through its
cash reserves and could run out of money by the end of March
without fresh funds, a person familiar with the figures said.
The source said Athens had enough to repay a 1.5 billion euro
($1.7 billion) instalment to the International Monetary Fund
next month but would struggle to pay public sector salaries and
pensions in April.
TIDING BANKS OVER FOR A WEEK
Likewise its banks are dependent on the Emergency Liquidity
Assistance scheme which is controlled by the ECB and provides
funding as Greeks pull out their deposits, fearing Athens will
impose capital controls to limit withdrawals -- or that the
country might even crash out of the common currency.
The ECB agreed on Wednesday to raise a cap on funding
available under the scheme to 68.3 billion euros, a person
familiar with the ECB talks said.
That was a rise of just 3.3 billion euros, less than Greece
had requested. "The increase in the cap was a bit below what was
requested, about 5 billion more, and expected," one senior
banker said. "Assuming the present outflow trends persist, it is
enough to carry us over for another week."
This modest increase keeps Greece's banks, and thereby the
government, on a tight leash and raises the pressure for a
compromise at the Eurogroup.
The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants to
keep a financial lifeline for an interim period while
sidestepping the bailout's tough austerity conditions.
Whether other finance ministers in the 19-nation currency
bloc, who rejected such ideas at a meeting on Monday, accept the
request as a basis to resume negotiations will depend on how it
is formulated, an EU source said. The wording has to match EU
legal texts to win approval in several euro zone parliaments.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, leader of the Social
Democratic junior partners in conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition, welcomed what he called the signal from the
Greek government that it was ready to negotiate.
Tsipras said talks were at a crucial stage and his demands
for an end to austerity were winning backing. "We have managed
for the first time through contacts with foreign leaders to
create a positive stance on our requests," he said at a meeting
with President Karolos Papoulias.
BRINKMANSHIP
EU officials said intensive consultations were under way
between Athens, the Eurogroup and the European Commission, with
Italy and France also involved in the search for a compromise.
European stocks rose to multi-year highs on Wednesday amid
rising optimism that a deal would be reached by the end of the
week. Greek government bond yields fell sharply and Spanish,
Portuguese and Italian yields also dropped as fears of contagion
to other vulnerable euro zone economies eased.
In a sign of concern in Washington at the financial risks to
a strategically located NATO ally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew telephoned Varoufakis to urge Greece to strike a deal with
the euro zone and IMF, warning that failure would lead to
immediate hardship.
Lew said the United States will continue to prod all parties
in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that uncertainty
was "not good for Europe."
The Athens government released documents on Wednesday
indicating it was taking a more flexible line to placate euro
zone creditors than its anti-bailout rhetoric at home has
suggested. They showed Varoufakis had offered to accept
conditions on an extension to its loan agreements and even an
inspection by the European Commission at a fraught meeting in
Brussels on Monday.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
