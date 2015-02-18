* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
* State faces running out of cash by late March - source
* Financial markets hope for compromise deal
* Room for compromise limited - Germany
* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks only modestly
By Lefteris Papadimas and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Feb 19 Greece is expected to
ask on Thursday for an extension to its "loan agreement" with
the euro zone as it faces running out of cash within weeks, but
it must overcome resistance from sceptical partners led by
Germany.
With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little more
than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep
the country afloat beyond late next month.
Financial markets rallied after Athens said on Wednesday it
would submit a request to extend the loan agreement for up to
six months, hoping this signalled a last minute compromise to
avert a Greek bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.
EU paymaster Germany and fellow euro zone governments have
insisted that no such deal is on the table and Athens must seek
an extension to its full bailout, the very programme that
Tsipras promised to ditch when he was elected last month.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has poured scorn
on suggestions that Athens could negotiate an extension of euro
zone funding without making any promises to push on with budget
cuts and economic reforms.
But on Wednesday he indicated there may be some possibility
of a compromise. "Our room for manoeuvre is limited," he said
during a debate in Berlin, adding, "We must keep in mind that we
have a huge responsibility to keep Europe stable."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence
on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers would approve the
Athens government proposal in a teleconference on Friday. "The
application will be written in such a way so that it will
satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the Eurogroup,"
he said.
FINANCES IN PERIL
Greece's finances are in peril. It is burning through its
cash reserves and could run out of money by the end of March
without fresh funds, a person familiar with the figures said.
The person said Athens had enough to repay a 1.5 billion euro
instalment to the International Monetary Fund next month but
would struggle to pay public sector salaries and pensions in
April.
Likewise its banks are dependent on emergency funding
controlled by the European Central Bank. The ECB agreed on
Wednesday to raise a cap on funding available under the
Emergency Liquidity Assistance scheme to 68.3 billion euros
(US$78 billion), a person familiar with the ECB talks said.
That was a rise of just 3.3 billion euros, below what Greece
had requested. "The increase in the cap was a bit below what was
requested, about 5 billion more, and expected," one senior
banker said. "Assuming the present outflow trends persist, it is
enough to carry us over for another week."
This modest increase keeps Greece's banks, and thereby the
government, on a tight leash and raises the pressure for a
compromise at the Eurogroup.
Whether finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc,
who rejected such Greece's ideas at a meeting on Monday, accept
its request as a basis to resume negotiations will depend on how
it is formulated, an EU source said. The wording has to match EU
legal texts to win approval in several euro zone parliaments.
Tsipras said talks were at a crucial stage and his demands
for an end to austerity were winning backing. "We have managed
for the first time through contacts with foreign leaders to
create a positive stance on our requests," he said at a meeting
with President Karolos Papoulias.
In a sign of concern in Washington at the financial risks to
a strategically located NATO ally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew telephoned Varoufakis to urge Greece to strike a deal with
the euro zone and IMF, warning that failure would lead to
immediate hardship.
Lew said the United States would continue to prod all
parties in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that
uncertainty was "not good for Europe."
The Athens government released documents on Wednesday
indicating that it was taking a more flexible line to placate
euro zone creditors than its anti-bailout rhetoric at home has
suggested. They showed Varoufakis had offered to accept
conditions on an extension to its loan agreements and even an
inspection by the European Commission at a fraught meeting in
Brussels on Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled on Wednesday that
Greece would have to give as well as take in negotiations.
"If countries are in trouble, we show solidarity," she said
in a speech to conservative supporters, naming Greece and other
euro zone countries that had to take bailouts during the debt
crisis. But she added, "Solidarity is not a one-way street.
Solidarity and efforts by the countries themselves are two sides
of the same coin. And this won't change."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Lefteris
Papadimas and Deepa Babington in Athens, Jan Strupczewski in
Brussels, Gernot Heller, Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley in
Berlin, Jason Lange in Washington and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt;
Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Toni Reinhold)