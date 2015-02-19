* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
* State faces running out of cash by late March - source
* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks only modestly
(Adds government spokesman)
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece is expected to ask on
Thursday for an extension to its euro zone loan agreement
without tough bailout conditions, as it faces running out of
cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from
sceptical partners led by Germany.
With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little more
than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep
the country afloat beyond late next month.
Financial markets rallied after Athens said on Wednesday it
would submit a request to extend the loan agreement for up to
six months, hoping this signalled a last minute compromise to
avert a Greek bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone. But Athens
still rejects the austerity requirements that have been attached
to the loans as part of the bailout package.
"We are doing everything to reach a mutually beneficial
agreement. Our aim is to conclude this agreement soon,"
government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "We are
trying to find common points."
EU paymaster Germany and fellow euro zone governments have
insisted that no deal to extend the loans without the full
bailout is on the table, and Athens must seek an extension to
the entire programme, which Tsipras promised to ditch when he
was elected last month.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has poured scorn
on suggestions that Athens could negotiate an extension of euro
zone funding without making any promises to push on with budget
cuts and economic reforms.
But on Wednesday he indicated there may be some possibility
of a compromise. "Our room for manoeuvre is limited," he said
during a debate in Berlin, adding, "We must keep in mind that we
have a huge responsibility to keep Europe stable."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence
on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers would approve the
Athens government proposal in a teleconference on Friday.
"The application will be written in such a way so that it
will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the
Eurogroup," he said, referring to the head of the group of euro
zone finance ministers.
FINANCES IN PERIL
Greece's finances are in peril. It is burning through its
cash reserves and could run out of money by the end of March
without fresh funds, a person familiar with the figures said.
The person said Athens had enough to repay a 1.5 billion euro
instalment to the International Monetary Fund next month but
would struggle to pay public sector salaries and pensions in
April.
Likewise its banks are dependent on emergency funding
controlled by the European Central Bank in order to pay out
depositors who have been withdrawing their cash. The ECB agreed
on Wednesday to raise a cap on funding available under its
Emergency Liquidity Assistance scheme to 68.3 billion euros
(US$78 billion), a person familiar with the ECB talks said.
That was a rise of just 3.3 billion euros, below what Greece
had requested. The modest increase raises the pressure for a
compromise at the Eurogroup. One senior banker said it would be
enough to keep Greek banks afloat only for another week if
present outflow trends persist.
The ECB would feel more comfortable if Greece introduced
capital controls to stem the outflow from banks, the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) - a conservative German newspaper that
often takes a stance similar to Germany's Bundesbank - reported
on Thursday, citing central bank sources.
Finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc rejected
Greek proposals to avoid bailout conditions at a meeting on
Monday. Whether they accept its new request as a basis to resume
negotiations will depend on how it is formulated, an EU source
said. The wording has to match EU legal texts to win approval in
several euro zone parliaments.
Tsipras said talks were at a crucial stage and his demands
for an end to austerity were winning backing.
"We have managed for the first time through contacts with
foreign leaders to create a positive stance on our requests," he
said at a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias.
In a sign of concern in Washington at the financial risks to
a strategically located NATO ally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew telephoned Varoufakis to urge Greece to strike a deal with
the euro zone and IMF, warning that failure would lead to
immediate hardship.
Lew said the United States would continue to prod all
parties in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that
uncertainty was "not good for Europe."
The Athens government released documents on Wednesday
indicating that it was taking a more flexible line to placate
euro zone creditors than its anti-bailout rhetoric at home has
suggested. They showed Varoufakis had offered to accept
conditions on an extension to its loan agreements and even an
inspection by the European Commission at a fraught meeting in
Brussels on Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled on Wednesday that
Greece would have to give as well as take in negotiations.
"If countries are in trouble, we show solidarity," she said
in a speech to conservative supporters, naming Greece and other
euro zone countries that had to take bailouts during the debt
crisis. But she added, "Solidarity is not a one-way street.
Solidarity and efforts by the countries themselves are two sides
of the same coin. And this won't change."
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington in
Athens, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Gernot Heller, Michael
Nienaber and Caroline Copley in Berlin, Jason Lange in
Washington and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; Writing by David Stamp;
Editing by Peter Graff)