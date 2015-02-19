* Athens to use vital EU wording to request extension
* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
* State faces running out of cash by late March - source
* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks only modestly
(Adds Kathimerini report)
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece is expected to ask on
Thursday for an extension to its euro zone loan agreement
skirting tough bailout conditions to avoid running out of cash
within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from sceptical
partners led by Germany.
With the EU/IMF bailout programme due to expire in little
more than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to
keep the country afloat beyond late March.
Athens is expected to submit a request to extend the loan
agreement for up to six months, boosting hopes for a last minute
compromise to avert a Greek bankruptcy and exit from the euro
zone. But Athens still rejects the austerity requirements that
have been attached to the loans as part of the bailout package.
"We are doing everything to reach a mutually beneficial
agreement. Our aim is to conclude this agreement soon,"
government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "We are
trying to find common points."
Conservative daily Kathimerini said the government is
expected to seek an extension to the so-called Master Financial
Assistance Facility Agreement with the euro zone, under which
aid is disbursed on condition that Athens fulfills bailout
obligations. That could satisfy both sides as it would mean
Athens can avoid saying "extension of the existing program" and
the creditors can avoid using the term "loan agreement."
EU paymaster Germany and fellow euro zone governments have
insisted no loan deal without the full bailout is on the table,
and Athens must seek an extension to the entire programme, which
Tsipras promised to ditch when he was elected last month.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has poured scorn
on suggestions that Athens could negotiate an extension of euro
zone funding without making any promises to push on with budget
cuts and economic reforms.
But on Wednesday he indicated there may be some possibility
of a compromise. "Our room for manoeuvre is limited," he said
during a debate in Berlin, adding, "We must keep in mind that we
have a huge responsibility to keep Europe stable."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence
on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers would approve the
Athens government proposal in a teleconference on Friday.
"The application will be written in such a way so that it
will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the
Eurogroup," he said, referring to the head of the group of euro
zone finance ministers.
FINANCES IN PERIL
Greece's finances are in peril. It is burning through its
cash reserves and could run out of money by the end of March
without fresh funds, a person familiar with the figures said.
Athens had enough to repay a 1.5 billion euro instalment to
the International Monetary Fund next month but would struggle to
pay public sector salaries and pensions in April.
Likewise its banks are dependent on emergency funding
controlled by the European Central Bank in order to pay out
depositors who have been withdrawing their cash. The ECB agreed
on Wednesday to raise a cap on funding available under its
Emergency Liquidity Assistance scheme to 68.3 billion euros
(US$78 billion), a person familiar with the ECB talks said.
That was a rise of just 3.3 billion euros, less than Greece
had requested. The modest increase raises the pressure for a
compromise at the Eurogroup. One senior banker said it would be
enough to keep Greek banks afloat only for another week if
present outflow trends persist.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) - a conservative
German newspaper that often takes a stance similar to Germany's
Bundesbank - said on Thursday the ECB would feel more
comfortable if Greece introduced capital controls to stem the
outflow from banks, citing central bank sources.
Finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc rejected
Greek proposals to avoid the bailout conditions at a meeting on
Monday. Whether they accept its new request as a basis to resume
negotiations will depend on how it is formulated, an EU source
said. The wording has to match EU legal texts to win approval in
several euro zone parliaments.
Tsipras said on Wednesday talks were at a crucial stage and
his demands for an end to austerity were winning backing.
In a sign of concern in Washington at the financial risks to
a strategically located NATO ally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew telephoned Varoufakis to urge Greece to strike a deal with
the euro zone and IMF, warning that failure would lead to
immediate hardship.
Lew said the United States would continue to prod all
parties in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that
uncertainty was "not good for Europe."
The Athens government released documents indicating it was
taking a more flexible line to placate euro zone creditors than
its anti-bailout rhetoric at home has suggested. They showed
Varoufakis had offered on Monday to accept some conditions on an
extension to its loan agreement with a check-up by the European
Commission at the end of the period.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear on Wednesday that
Greece would have to give as well as take in negotiations.
"If countries are in trouble, we show solidarity," she said
in a speech to conservative supporters, naming Greece and other
euro zone countries that had to take bailouts during the debt
crisis. But she added, "Solidarity is not a one-way street.
Solidarity and efforts by the countries themselves are two sides
of the same coin. And this won't change."
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington in
Athens, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Gernot Heller, Michael
Nienaber and Caroline Copley in Berlin, Jason Lange in
Washington and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; Writing by David Stamp;
Editing by Peter Graff and Paul Taylor)