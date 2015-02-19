* Athens uses vital EU wording to request extension
* Germany dismisses proposal as "not a substantial solution"
* Athens questions whether Berlin speaks for euro zone
* Euro zone officials to discuss whether letter meets terms
* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Feb 19 Germany rejected a Greek
proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan
agreement on Thursday, saying it was "not a substantial
solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the
conditions of its international bailout.
Berlin's stance set the scene for tough talks at a crucial
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday when Greece's
new leftist-led government, racing to avoid running out of money
within weeks, will face pressure to make further concessions.
As the biggest creditor and EU paymaster, Germany has the
clout to block a deal and cast Greece adrift without a financial
lifeline, potentially pushing it towards the euro zone exit. But
officials in other capitals saw the German response as tactical
and forecast a deal by the weekend after more wrangling.
A Greek official said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a
50-minute telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday, believed to be their first substantive exchange since
the radical Athens government was elected on Jan. 25.
"The conversation was held in a positive climate, geared
towards finding a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and
the euro zone," the official said. A German spokesperson
confirmed the call but would not comment on the contents.
Earlier, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis formally
submitted the request after days of backstairs negotiations with
the European Commission and the chairman of the Eurogroup of
finance ministers of the currency bloc.
While officials in Brussels welcomed the effort by a
government elected on an anti-austerity platform to find a
workable formula, German officials said it was full of loopholes
with no commitment to respect the bailout terms.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokesman said the
Greek proposal did not meet the criteria agreed by the Eurogroup
and "goes in the direction of a bridge financing without
fulfilling the demands of the programme".
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said what mattered was what
economic reforms Greece was prepared to make, adding: "The
letter can only be the start of negotiations."
The objections from Berlin drew a tart response from Athens,
which questioned whether Germany spoke for the other euro zone
finance ministers.
"Tomorrow's Eurogroup has only two options: either to accept
or reject the Greek request," a Greek official said. "It will
then be clear who wants to find a solution and who doesn't."
With Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme due to expire in
little more than a week, the Tsipras government urgently needs
to secure a financial lifeline to keep the country afloat beyond
late March.
Athens asked for an extension to its "Master Financial
Assistance Facility Agreement" with the euro zone, rather than
the full bailout programme as euro zone governments led by
Germany have insisted. Tsipras, who won power promising to ditch
the bailout, is trying to secure funding without accepting all
the demands for austerity and painful economic reform which are
conditions of the EU/IMF programme.
NOT TO BERLIN'S LIKING
One euro zone official said Germany wanted to make sure
there is no rollback on Greek reforms.
Berlin can count on the support of north European fiscal
hawks such as Finland and the Netherlands but also countries
such as Spain and Portugal which have imposed austerity measures
in return for aid and do not want Greece to get a softer deal.
But Greece also has sympathisers. Italian Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan warned of the risk involved in any Greek exit.
"We have to send a signal that the euro is irreversible," he
told the magazine l'Espresso. "If a country were to leave, it
wouldn't just mean one less country in the union but the
transformation of the euro into a mechanism that can be undone."
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said a Greek exit
would be less financially risky for the remaining euro zone
members than it would have been during the last scare in 2012.
Since then, policymakers have introduced the European Stability
Mechanism, which could help governments under market pressure if
Greece were to leave, it noted.
In the letter seen by Reuters, Greece pledged to meet its
financial obligations to all creditors, recognise the existing
EU/IMF programme as the legally binding framework and refrain
from unilateral action that would undermine the fiscal targets.
Crucially, it accepted that the extension would be monitored
by the European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund, a climbdown by Tsipras who had
vowed to end cooperation with "troika" inspectors accused of
inflicting deep economic and social damage on Greece.
However, the document stopped short of accepting that Greece
should achieve this year a primary budget surplus, excluding
debt service, equal to three percent of the country's annual
economic output, as promised under the bailout deal.
Tsipras wants to cut that to 1.5 percent to allow more state
spending to ease the plight of the poor, while the document left
the issue open by speaking of attaining "appropriate primary
budget surpluses".
The six-month interim period would be used to negotiate a
long-term deal for recovery and growth incorporating further
debt relief measures promised by the Eurogroup in 2012.
Crucial details remain to be clarified on the fiscal
targets, labour market reforms, privatisations and other
measures due to be implemented under the existing programme.
Greek stocks initially rose on Thursday's developments, with
the benchmark Athens stock index up 2 percent but it slipped
back after the German statement, closing up just 1 percent on
the day. Banks gained 9 percent but then shed much of this.
