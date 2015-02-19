(Adds telephone conversations between U.S. and European
officials)
* Athens uses vital EU wording to request extension
* Germany dismisses proposal as "Trojan horse"
* Athens questions whether Berlin speaks for euro zone
* But Greece remains isolated after euro zone officials met
* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Feb 19 Germany rejected a Greek
proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan
agreement on Thursday, saying it was "not a substantial
solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the
conditions of its international bailout.
Berlin's stance, describing the carefully worded Greek
letter as a "Trojan horse" for shirking commitments, set the
scene for tough talks at a crucial meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Friday. Greece's leftist-led government is
scrabbling to avoid running out of money within weeks and will
face pressure to make further concessions in Brussels.
As the biggest creditor and EU paymaster, Germany has the
clout to block a deal and cast Greece adrift without a lifeline,
potentially pushing it towards the euro zone exit. But some
officials in other capitals saw the German response as tactical
and forecast agreement by the weekend after more wrangling.
Nonetheless, despite warm words from those who saw the Greek
move as a step forward, Athens remained isolated after a meeting
of euro zone officials to prepare Friday's talks, sources close
to the negotiations said. All agreed with Germany that Greece
must commit more clearly to abiding by its current credit terms.
A Greek official said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a
50-minute telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday, believed to be their first substantive exchange since
the Athens government was elected on Jan. 25.
"The conversation was held in a positive climate, geared
towards finding a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and
the euro zone," the official said. A German spokesperson
confirmed the call but would not comment on the content.
Tsipras also spoke to French President Francois Hollande,
who, according to a Greek official, promised to raise the issue
with Merkel when she visits him in Paris on Friday.
Earlier, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis formally
submitted the request after days of backstairs negotiations with
the European Commission and the chairman of the Eurogroup of
finance ministers of the currency bloc.
While officials in Brussels, Paris and Rome welcomed the
effort by a government elected on an anti-austerity platform to
find a workable formula, German officials said it was full of
loopholes with no commitment to respect the bailout terms.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokesman said the
Greek proposal did not meet the criteria agreed by the Eurogroup
and "goes in the direction of a bridge financing without
fulfilling the demands of the programme".
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said what mattered was what
economic reforms Greece was prepared to make, adding: "The
letter can only be the start of negotiations."
The objections from Berlin drew a tart response from Athens,
which questioned whether Germany spoke for the other euro zone
finance ministers, whose aides were already in Brussels looking
at the options during a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
"Tomorrow's Eurogroup has only two options: either to accept
or reject the Greek request," a Greek official said. "It will
then be clear who wants to find a solution and who doesn't."
A German paper prepared for Thursday's meeting of euro zone
officials and seen by Reuters said the request was no basis for
even starting to draft an accord on Friday.
"The Greek letter is not clear at all, but opens immense
room for interpretation," it read. "It ... represents a Trojan
horse ... in substance putting an end to the current programme."
With Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme due to expire in
little more than a week, Tsipras urgently needs to secure a
financial lifeline to keep the country afloat beyond late March.
Athens asked for an extension to its "Master Financial
Assistance Facility Agreement" with the euro zone, rather than
the full bailout programme as euro zone governments led by
Germany have insisted. Tsipras, who won power promising to ditch
the bailout, is trying to secure funding without accepting all
the demands for austerity and painful economic reform which are
conditions of the EU/IMF programme.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke by telephone on
Thursday with his Greek, Dutch and French counterparts, urging
all sides to make concessions in the talks.
NOT TO BERLIN'S LIKING
Berlin can count on the support of north European fiscal
hawks such as Finland and the Netherlands but also countries
such as Spain and Portugal which have imposed austerity measures
in return for aid and do not want Greece to get a softer deal.
But Greece also has sympathisers. Italian Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan warned of the risk involved in any Greek exit.
"We have to send a signal that the euro is irreversible," he
told the magazine l'Espresso. "If a country were to leave, it
wouldn't just mean one less country in the union but the
transformation of the euro into a mechanism that can be undone."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, a socialist who like
Tsipras is aged 40 and still new to government, spoke to his
Greek counterpart on Thursday, an Italian official said. Renzi
also spoke to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker,
a euro zone veteran, who has been trying to mediate.
In France, co-creator of the euro with Germany, Socialist
Prime Minister Manuel Valls called the Greek move "a very
encouraging sign that a solution is possible, and very quickly".
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said a Greek exit
would be less financially risky for the remaining euro zone
members than it would have been during the last scare in 2012.
Since then, policymakers have introduced the European Stability
Mechanism, which could help governments under market pressure if
Greece were to leave, it noted.
In the letter seen by Reuters, Greece pledged to meet its
financial obligations to all creditors, recognise the existing
EU/IMF programme as the legally binding framework and refrain
from unilateral action that would undermine the fiscal targets.
It accepted that the extension would be monitored by the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund, a climbdown by Tsipras who had vowed to end
cooperation with "troika" inspectors accused of inflicting deep
economic and social damage on Greece.
However, the document stopped short of accepting that Greece
should achieve a primary budget surplus, excluding debt service,
equal to three percent of the country's annual economic output
this year, as promised under the bailout deal.
Tsipras wants to cut that to 1.5 percent to allow more
spending to ease the plight of the poor. The document spoke only
of attaining "appropriate primary budget surpluses".
Crucial details remain to be clarified on the fiscal
targets, labour market reforms, privatisations and other
measures due to be implemented under the existing programme.
The six-month interim period would be used to negotiate a
long-term deal for recovery and growth incorporating further
debt relief measures promised by the Eurogroup in 2012.
Greek stocks initially rose on Thursday's developments, with
the benchmark Athens stock index up 2 percent but it slipped
back after the German statement, closing up just 1 percent on
the day. Banks gained 9 percent but then shed much of that.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris
Papadimas in Athens, Jan Strupczewski and Alastair Macdonald in
Brussels, Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin in Berlin and Jason
Lange in Washington; Writing by David Stamp, Deepa Babington and
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor, Peter Millership,
Giles Elgood, Toni Reinhold)