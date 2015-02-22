* Reform promises to go to euro zone by Monday
* Greeks relieved euro exit averted
* But Tsipras had to make climbdown to secure funding
* Greece faces negotiating third bailout
* Veteran left-winger apologises for concessions
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 22 Greece's government prepared
reform measures on Sunday to secure a financial lifeline from
the euro zone, but was attacked for selling "illusions" to
voters after failing to keep a promise to extract the country
from its international bailout.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has insisted Greece
achieved a negotiating success when euro zone finance ministers
agreed to extend the bailout deal for four months, provided it
came up with a list of reforms by Monday.
Greeks reacted with relief that Friday's deal averted a
banking crisis which fellow euro zone member Ireland said could
have erupted in the coming week. This means Tsipras has stood by
one promise at least: to keep the country in the euro zone.
Tsipras maintains he has the nation behind him despite
staging a climbdown in Brussels. Under the deal, Greece will
still live under the EU/IMF bailout which he had pledged to
scrap, and must negotiate a new programme by the early summer.
"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the majority of Greeks
who stood by the Greek government ... That was our most powerful
negotiating weapon," he said on Saturday. "Greece achieved an
important negotiating success in Europe.".
Top Marxist members of Tsipras's Syriza party, a broad
coalition of the left, have so far been silent on the painful
compromises made to win agreement from the Eurogroup.
But veteran leftist Manolis Glezos attacked the failure to
fulfil campaign promises. "I apologise to the Greek people
because I took part in this illusion," he wrote in a blog.
"Syriza's friends and supporters ... should decide if they
accept this situation."
Glezos, a Syriza member of the European Parliament, is not a
party heavyweight. But he commands moral authority: as a young
man under the World War Two occupation, he scaled the Acropolis
to rip down a Nazi flag under the noses of German guards and
hoist the Greek flag, making him a national hero.
A government official said Glezos "may not be well informed
on the tough and laborious negotiation which is continuing".
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the reform promises
would be ready on Sunday and submitted to Greece's EU and IMF
partners in good time. "We are very confident that the list is
going to be approved by the institutions and therefore we are
embarking upon a new phase of stabilisation and growth," he told
reporters late on Saturday.
A government official said the reforms would include a
crackdown on tax evasion and corruption.
The Brussels deal opens the possibility of lowering a target
for the Greek primary budget surplus, which excludes debt
repayments, freeing up some funds to help ease the effects of 25
percent unemployment and pension cuts. It also avoids some
language which has inflamed many Greeks, angered by four years
of austerity demanded by foreign creditors.
TROIKA NO MORE?
In the deal the hated "troika" of inspectors from the
European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF, which
monitors compliance with Greek bailout undertakings, is referred
to as "the three institutions".
Tsipras declared Greece was "leaving austerity, the bailouts
and the troika behind". Nevertheless, government plans must
still be approved by the re-named troika, although Tsipras won
election last month on a pledge to end the humiliation of
foreigners dictating Greek economic policy.
The opposition pounced on the climbdown from promises that
have raised huge expectations among Greeks. "No propaganda
mechanism or pirouette can hide the simple fact that they lied
to citizens and sold illusions," said Evangelos Venizelos,
leader of the socialist PASOK party.
Venizelos was deputy prime minister in the last
conservative-led coalition which succeeded in raising funds from
financial markets with two bond issues last year. With the
economy showing signs of growth after a depression which wiped a
quarter off GDP, it had prepared to exit the bailout programme
but lost power to Syriza on Jan. 25.
Friday's agreement merely buys time for Greece to seek a
long-term deal with the Eurogroup. Euro zone members Ireland and
Portugal have already exited their bailouts, but Greece faces
yet another programme - on top of bailouts in 2010 and 2011
totalling 240 billion euros - when the extension expires.
"Once you get them into the safe space for the next four
months, there'll be another set of discussions which will
effectively involve the negotiation of a third programme for
Greece," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Saturday.
Tsipras did much of the negotiating for the deal rather than
Greece's Eurogroup representative, Varoufakis. But sources close
to the government said this reflected Tsipras's need to win
backing from Syriza's left wing and his right-wing coalition
partner, the Independent Greeks party.
Their support will be crucial in maintaining government
unity during negotiations for the long-term agreement.
Likewise Tsipras needs to keep public support. Costas
Panagopoulos, who heads the Alco polling firm, said the initial
reaction was relief that Greece would stay in the euro. Greeks
might even accept Tsipras's change in language and assertions
that the troika is no more. "It may sound odd but this could
turn into political gains," he told Reuters.
(Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Giles Elgood)