BERLIN/BRUSSELS Feb 24 Greece's new leftist-led
government climbed down further to euro zone creditors on its
plans to halt privatisations, boost welfare and raise the
minimum wage as markets rallied on the prospect of a four-month
extension of its financial rescue.
A letter sent to Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem late
on Monday set out in broad terms the measures Athens plans to
implement by July, offering assurances it will not deviate from
fiscal targets or roll back past reforms.
Crucially, it pledged not to reverse any ongoing or
completed privatisations, and to ensure that the fight against
what the government calls the country's humanitarian crisis "has
no negative fiscal effects".
The six-page document with a cover note by Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis, seen by Reuters, contained few figures but
promised to improve tax enforcement, fight corruption and
"review and control spending in every area of government
spending".
After experts from the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund give an initial view of the
list, euro zone finance ministers will hold a telephone
conference from 1300 GMT to finalise the four-month extension.
Greek financial markets, which reopened for the first time
since Friday's outline deal between Varoufakis and euro zone
finance ministers, surged on relief that the country had been
pulled back from the brink of a potential banking collapse and
possible state bankruptcy.
Government bond yields dropped by three percentage points
and stocks hit a 2-1/2 month high due even though the country's
longer-term survival inside the 19-nation single currency area
remains uncertain.
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, told the
European Parliament the Greek reform list was just a first step
and it would take time to go into detail.
"I think they are very serious (about reforms)," he said.
"But it is not going to be easy. This is just a first step...
It's going to take time to really get into the details and to
design a new contract or agreement which will carry us on for
four months."
He hinted strongly that Athens, which has had two bailouts
totalling 240 billion euros since 2010, would need a further aid
programme when that period expires, saying: "I think we need to
consider further support for Greece."
The euro zone could consider further debt relief measures if
Athens met all the criteria specified in its November 2010
second bailout, "which hasn't happened yet", he said.
GERMAN VOTE REQUESTED
A Greek exit from the euro zone had not been discussed and
was not on the table, Dijsselbloem said, adding that the only
government that had held a meeting to prepare for a possible
"Grexit" was in non-euro Britain.
In EU paymaster Germany, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, who took the toughest line in the Greek negotiations,
wrote to the speaker of the lower house of parliament requesting
a vote this week on extending the bailout.
"Provided Greece avows its obligations and provided there is
an agreement in the Eurogroup (of finance ministers), the German
government would be in favour of the proposed extension," he
wrote, according to business daily Handelsblatt.
Germany's rejection of an initial Greek request for a
four-month loan extension last week forced Athens into a string
of politically sensitive policy concessions, postponing or
backing away from campaign promises to reverse austerity, scrap
the bailout programme and end cooperation with the "troika" of
EU, ECB and IMF inspectors.
The letter said Greece would phase in collective bargaining
with a view to raising minimum wages over time but promised that
any changes would be agreed with its partners.
While leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has won broad
support in his coalition for the deal clinched in Brussels, some
hardline leftists have criticised it and the conservative
opposition has charged that his illusions have been punctured.
In a televised address on Saturday, Tsipras called the
accord a victory for Greece, but participants said Athens was
isolated in the talks and forced to make humiliating concessions
because its banks were running out of cash.
Latvia's central bank governor, a member of the ECB's
policymaking governing council, cast doubt on elements of the
Greek reform plan, such as tackling tax evasion and smuggling,
questioning how much extra revenue they would raise.
"Those are soft measures, which may partly fill the budget
gaps in the short-term, but (in the case of Latvia) nobody
planned or budgeted it as permanent revenues," Ilmars Rimsevics
told state broadcaster LTV.
Commenting on ongoing negotiations with Greece, he said:
"For Europe, in a certain way, fatigue has set in, and this
nursing and instructing all the time is also very burdensome."
