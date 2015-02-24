(Recasts with European Commission comment, Austrian minister)
By Matthias Sobolewski and Jan Strupczewski
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, Feb 24 Greece was on course to
win a four-month extension of its euro zone financial rescue on
Tuesday after backing down further to its partners on key
leftist reforms and promising that measures to alleviate social
distress will not derail its budget.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem convened a telephone
conference of finance ministers of the currency bloc to seal the
decision after the new leftist-led government in Athens sent him
a detailed list of reforms it plans to implement by July.
The six-page document signed by Marxist Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis rowed back on campaign promises to halt
privatisations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum
wage, vowing to consult partners before key reforms and keep
them budget-neutral.
The European Commission called the Greek letter
"sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a
successful conclusion of the review". Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling, a conservative fiscal hawk close to
Germany, forecast a positive outcome from the teleconference.
Financial markets surged on the prospect of an extension of
the 240 billion euro EU/IMF bailout, saving Greece for now from
an imminent banking collapse, state bankruptcy and a possible
disorderly exit from the euro zone.
However the country's longer-term financial future remains
in doubt with Dijsselbloem telling the European Parliament the
euro zone's most heavily indebted member is likely to need
further assistance after two bailouts since 2010.
Crucially, the Greek plan pledged not to reverse any ongoing
or completed privatisations, and to ensure that the fight
against what the government calls the country's humanitarian
crisis "has no negative fiscal effects".
The six-page document, seen by Reuters, contained few
figures but promised to improve tax enforcement, fight
corruption and "review and control spending in every area of
government spending".
After experts from the Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund gave it initial approval, euro zone
finance ministers were to confer from 1300 GMT.
Greek financial markets, which reopened for the first time
since Friday's outline deal between Varoufakis and euro zone
finance ministers, rallied on relief that a meltdown had
narrowly been averted for now.
Government bond yields dropped by three percentage points
and stocks hit a 2-1/2 month high due even though the country's
longer-term survival in the single currency remains uncertain.
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said the
European Parliament the Greek reform list was just a first step
and it would take time to go into detail, but it showed the
Greeks were serious about reform.
He hinted strongly that Athens would need a further aid
programme when the four months expires, saying: "I think we need
to consider further support for Greece."
The euro zone could consider further debt relief measures if
Athens met all the criteria specified in its November 2012
second bailout, "which hasn't happened yet", he said.
GERMAN VOTE REQUESTED
A Greek exit from the euro zone had not been discussed and
was not on the table, Dijsselbloem said, adding that the only
government that had held a meeting to prepare for a possible
"Grexit" was in non-euro Britain.
In EU paymaster Germany, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, who took the toughest line in the Greek negotiations,
wrote to the speaker of the lower house of parliament requesting
a vote this week on extending the bailout.
"Provided Greece avows its obligations and provided there is
an agreement in the Eurogroup (of finance ministers), the German
government would be in favour of the proposed extension," he
wrote, according to business daily Handelsblatt.
Germany's rejection of an initial Greek request for a
six-month loan extension forced Athens into a string of
politically sensitive concessions, postponing or backing away
from campaign promises to reverse austerity, scrap the bailout
and end cooperation with the "troika" of EU, ECB and IMF
inspectors.
The letter said Greece would phase in collective bargaining
with a view to raising minimum wages "over time" but promised
that any changes would be agreed with its partners.
While leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has won broad
support in his coalition for the deal clinched in Brussels, some
hardline leftists have criticised it and the conservative
opposition has charged that his illusions have been punctured.
In a televised address on Saturday, Tsipras called the
tentative accord a victory for Greece, but participants said
Athens was isolated in the talks and forced to make humiliating
concessions because its banks were running out of cash.
Latvia's central bank governor, a member of the ECB's
policymaking governing council, cast doubt on elements of the
Greek reform plan, such as tackling tax evasion and smuggling,
questioning how much extra revenue they would raise.
"Those are soft measures, which may partly fill the budget
gaps in the short-term, but (in the case of Latvia) nobody
planned or budgeted it as permanent revenues," Ilmars Rimsevics
told state broadcaster LTV.
Commenting on ongoing negotiations with Greece, he said:
"For Europe, in a certain way, fatigue has set in, and this
nursing and instructing all the time is also very burdensome."
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington in Athens, Adrian
Croft in Brussels, Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin, John Geddie in
London and Aija Krutaine in Riga; Writing by Paul Taylor;
editing by Anna Willard)