By Lefteris Papadimas and Stephen Brown
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 25 Greece said on Wednesday
it will struggle to make debt repayments to the IMF and the
European Central Bank this year as Germany's finance minister
voiced open doubts about Athens' trustworthiness.
A day after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a
four-month extension of a financial rescue for the currency
bloc's most heavily indebted member, Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis gave a frank assessment of Greece's financial
position.
"We will not have liquidity problems for the public sector.
But we will definitely have problems in making debt payments to
the IMF now and to the ECB in July," he told Alpha Radio.
He put no figure on the funding gap. After interest payments
this month of about 2 billion euros, Athens must repay an IMF
loan of around 1.6 billion that matures in March and about 7.5
billion in maturing bonds held by the ECB in July and August.
Greece is due to receive 7.2 billion euros in remaining
EU/IMF bailout funds if it successfully completes the programme.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, revelling in
his role as the euro zone's grumpy paymaster, said no further
aid would be paid out until Athens fulfilled all the conditions.
"The question now is whether one can believe the Greek
government's assurances or not. There's a lot of doubt in
Germany, that has to be understood," he told SWR2 radio.
Fuelling German suspicion, a hardline leftist in Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' radical new government appeared to row
back on a commitment made to creditors a day earlier to allow
privatisations that are already under way to proceed.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said the government
would not go ahead with the sale of the main electricity utility
PPC or power grid operator ADIME.
"The companies have not submitted binding bids so it will
not be completed," he told Ethnos newspaper.
That drew an angry response from Berlin, where a finance
ministry spokesman said Athens could not decide to delay or stop
privatisations on its own.
Despite scepticism in both governments and dissenting voices
on their fringes, the four-month bailout extension seems certain
to be approved by the German and Greek parliaments this week.
However, the next round of negotiations on Greece's debt
mountain will start as soon as those votes go through, and take
place under the shadow of a looming repayment crunch.
"It is highly unlikely Greece would be able to regain market
access before the summer, meaning a replacement programme will
probably be needed in advance of the new end-June expiry date,"
credit ratings agency Fitch said in a statement.
In the meantime, the best way to plug the current
expenditure funding gap would be to let the government issue
more short-term treasury bills, currently limited to 15 billion
euros, Fitch said.
BETTER THAN ALTERNATIVE
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the
European Parliament that the bank stood ready to restore normal
funding for Greek banks as soon as it sees the conditions for a
successful conclusion of the bailout programme in place.
The ECB barred banks earlier this month from using Greek
government bonds as collateral to obtain funds, after Tsipras
said his government aimed to scrap the bailout. They have been
forced to survive on more expensive and rationed emergency
lending assistance from the Greek central bank to stay afloat.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking to convince
doubters in her own conservative bloc and the public, said the
extension deal was preferable to the alternative.
"I welcome the fact that we have found a starting point for
negotiations with the new government. This is gratifying when
you see what was being talked about weeks ago," she said in an
oblique reference to the risk of Greece going bankrupt and being
forced out of the euro area.
"In the last few days we managed to show we are all able to
make compromises, which is not unimportant, though it is far
from being everything," she told a news conference.
Right-wing dissident lawmakers warned against throwing good
money after bad by continuing to support Greece, but Merkel was
assured of a comfortable majority since her right-left "grand
coalition" controls 504 seats in the 631-member lower house.
Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union,
which has been sceptical of bailouts, agreed to support the
extension. An INSA opinion poll showed only 21 percent of
Germans back an extension of assistance to Greece.
Berlin has ruled out any debt write-down for Athens and
Schaeuble's spokesman said it was premature to talk now about
either a precautionary credit line or a third bailout programme
when the four months expire.
Varoufakis said he wants discussion of debt restructuring to
begin immediately and encompass bond swaps that would
"significantly reduce the debt" to official creditors.
If European leaders "shoot down" Greece's anti-austerity
government, they would drive the country into the arms of
racists and nationalists, he told French satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo.
"This is what I tell my counterparts: if you think it is in
your interest to shoot down progressive governments like ours,
just a few days after our election, then you should fear the
worst," Varoufakis said.
In another indicator of the strain on the Greek economy, two
of the country's four main lenders, Eurobank and Bank
of Piraeus, will be dropped from the pan-European
STOXX 600 benchmark index, potentially depriving them of vital
investment at a rocky time.
Despite a rebound since the bailout extension was agreed,
shares in the two banks have fallen about 65 percent since last
February, hurt by a wave of deposit withdrawals and worries over
the solvency of the Greek state.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Paul
Taylor; Editing by Giles Elgood)