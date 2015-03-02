(Adds denial of talks, Greek pledge to outline reforms)
MADRID/ATHENS, March 2 Euro zone countries are
discussing a third bailout for Greece worth 30 billion to 50
billion euros, Spain's economy minister said on Monday, but EU
officials said there were no such talks.
Speaking at an event in Pamplona, northern Spain, Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said the new rescue plan would set more
flexible conditions for Greece, which had no alternative other
than European support.
But the spokeswoman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the
euro zone finance ministers' group, said there was no discussion
of a third bailout and senior euro zone officials concurred.
"Euro zone finance ministers are not discussing a third
bailout," spokeswoman Simone Boitelle said.
Greek leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used a televised
address on Friday to deny his country would need another
international programme.
Greece has acute and immediate funding problems to overcome,
despite the four-month extension to its existing bailout it
negotiated with the euro zone last month. To win that, Tsipras
had to give up on key pledges made during his election campaign.
The extension averted a banking meltdown. But Greece still
faces a steep decline in revenues and is expected to run out of
cash by the end of March, possibly sooner.
The new government in Athens sought to assure it can cover
its funding needs this month, including repaying a 1.5-billion-
euro loan to the International Monetary Fund.
"The Greek government has been exploring solutions ... to
ensure there won't be a single problem with repaying the IMF
loan, or its funding obligations in March," government spokesman
Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek radio.
Most of Greece's options appear to have been shut off, for
now at least.
A request for 1.9 billion euros in profits the European
Central Bank made on buying Greek bonds will not be granted
until Greece has completed promised reforms.
Athens has also sought permission to issue more short-term
treasury bills, having reached a cap of 15 billion euros set by
its lenders. The euro zone has made clear it does not want to
see that limit lifted.
Dutch Finance Minister Dijsselbloem offered a potential
escape route.
He told the Financial Times that Greece's international
creditors could pay part of the 7.2 billion euros remaining in
its bailout pot as early as this month if Athens started
enacting necessary reforms.
"There are elements that you can start doing today. If you
do that, then somewhere in March, maybe there can be a first
disbursement. But that would require progress and not just
intentions," Dijsselbloem was quoted as saying.
Greece is due to receive the 7.2 billion in remaining EU/IMF
bailout funds if it successfully completes the programme. German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week no further
aid would be paid out until Athens fulfilled all the conditions.
Berlin has also ruled out any debt write-down.
Longer-term, EU officials say Greece -- frozen out of the
bond market and unable to borrow -- will inevitably need a third
support programme to buy time to get back on its feet.
BLAME GAME
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece needed to give
more details on the reforms it promised in return for the
extension of its aid programme.
Deputy Greek Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told reporters
that details of reforms would be outlined at the next meeting of
euro zone finance ministers on March 9. He said some of the
reforms would have figures and fiscal impact attached.
Markets are confident Greece will not bomb out of the euro
zone, given that Tsipras's government has negotiated a bailout
extension and backed off major election campaign pledges such as
ending austerity and renegotiating its debt pile.
But diplomats talk of impatience with the mixed messages
coming from the new government about its economic reform
intentions and its finger-pointing at European partners.
The European Commission said it was seeking to maintain EU
unity after Tsipras accused Spain and Portugal of conspiring
against it, triggering complaints from Madrid and Lisbon.
Tsipras accused them of leading a conservative conspiracy to
topple his anti-austerity government because they feared the
rise of the left in their own countries.
"By European standards, this was very unusual foul play. We
don't do that in the Eurogroup, that's not appropriate," a
spokesman for Schaeuble told a news conference in Berlin.
Countries that had to implement their own reforms in return
for outside help, such as Ireland, Portugal and Spain, have
joined Germany in arguing Greece should not get preferential
treatment.
