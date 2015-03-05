* ECB won't allow Greece to issue more short-term debt
* Banks emergency lifeline to stay till programme on track
* ECB can't buy Greek bonds under QE programme -Draghi
By John O'Donnell and Angeliki Koutantou
NICOSIA/ATHENS, March 5 The European Central
Bank will resume normal lending to Greek banks only when it sees
Athens is complying with its bailout programme and is on track
to receive a favourable review, ECB President Mario Draghi said
on Thursday.
He also made clear the euro zone bank would not raise a
limit on Athens' issuance of short-term debt to help leftist
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras avert a funding crunch, since the
EU treaty barred monetary financing of governments.
The tough line, spelled out after the ECB's policymaking
Governing Council met in Cyprus, added to pressure on Greece's
radical new rulers to implement promised reforms under a bailout
they had vowed to scrap but were forced to extend for four
months to avoid running out of money.
"The ECB is a rule-based institution. It is not a political
institution," Draghi told a news conference in Nicosia.
"The ECB is the first to wish to re-start the financing to
the Greek economy provided the conditions are in place, and the
conditions are that a process which suggests a successful
completion of the review be put in place quickly. That is the
condition and we will certainly welcome such a development."
The required measures include pension reform, privatisations
and a streamlining of value added tax to which Tsipras' hard
left Syriza party is bitterly opposed.
The troubled sell-off of state assets suffered another blow
on Thursday when Greece's top administrative court blocked the
sale of a luxury seaside resort outside Athens to an
Arab-Turkish fund, court officials said.
The judges ruled the sale of the prime Astir Palace hotel
complex and the development of the site breached planning rules
and would harm the natural, cultural and urban environment.
Greek unemployment rose slightly to 26 percent in December,
while jobless totals are falling in other euro zone countries
that have been through bailout programmes such as Ireland, Spain
and Portugal.
Draghi said the central bank had doubled lending to Greece
to 100 billion euros in the last two months - equivalent to 68
percent of the heavily indebted country's economic output - but
could not buy Greek bonds under its new asset-buying programme.
LIFELINE RAISED
The ECB increased the ceiling on emergency lending
assistance for Greek banks, introduced last month when it
stopped accepting Greek government bonds as collateral for
funds, by 500 million euros to nearly 69 billion euros.
Draghi said the ECB could only go on authorising this
liquidity line as long as the banks were solvent with adequate
capital, which remained the case despite massive capital
outflows in the last two months due to political uncertainty.
The ECB had asked euro zone members keep a 10 billion euro
recapitalisation fund on standby "to face any sudden negative
contingency that might materialise now", he said.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis reached a deal with the
euro zone, the ECB and the International Monetary Fund last week
on a four-month extension of a 240 billion euro financial rescue
which had been due to expire at the end of February.
However, the creditors have blocked avenues suggested by
Athens for temporary state funding in a drive to ensure Greece
complies with the deal before any more aid is released.
With tax revenues falling, Varoufakis is trying to scrape
together cash from government reserves and state pension and
health funds to meet a crucial repayment to the IMF this month.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Jon Boyle)