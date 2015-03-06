* Greece sends expanded list of fiscal reforms to euro zone
* EU official says too late for ministers to endorse Monday
* Athens makes first partial IMF repayment
* PM Tsipras says ECB "has rope around our neck"
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, March 6 Greece sent its euro
zone partners an augmented list of proposed reforms on Friday
but EU officials said several more steps were required before
any release of aid funds to a country that Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras says has a noose around its neck.
Struggling to scrape together cash and avoid possible
default, Athens made a 310 million euro partial loan repayment
to the International Monetary Fund, while Tsipras pleaded to be
allowed to issue more short-term debt to plug a funding gap.
Greece is running out of options to fund itself despite
striking a deal with the euro zone in February to extend its
EU/IMF bailout by four months.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has refused to
raise a limit on Athens' issuance of three-month treasury bills
which Greek banks buy with emergency central bank funds. He said
on Thursday the EU treaty prohibited indirect monetary financing
of governments.
"The ECB has still got a rope around our neck," the leftist
Greek premier complained in an interview with German magazine
Der Spiegel released on Friday. If the ECB continued to object,
it would be assuming a grave responsibility, he said.
"Then it would be back to the thriller we saw before Feb.
20," Tsipras said, referring to the date when Greece agreed a
four-month extension of its bailout with euro zone partners
after market jitters ignited by political uncertainty.
In a letter to the 19-nation Eurogroup, Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis outlined plans to fight tax evasion, activate a
"fiscal council" to generate budget savings and update licensing
of gaming and lotteries to boost state revenues, a Greek
official said.
However, the expanded list of reforms arrived too late for
deputy finance ministers and European Commission experts who met
on Thursday to scrutinise it before a regular meeting of finance
ministers of the currency area next Monday.
"Whatever proposals emerge (from Varoufakis), they can't be
seen in isolation," said a senior EU official, who declined to
be named due to the sensitive nature of the talks. "They have to
been seen in the overall context of all policy measures ...
There is no connection with the disbursements."
One key condition for Greece to receive any more euro zone
money is for Athens to reach an agreement with its three
international creditors - the euro zone, the ECB and the IMF -
on the implementation of reforms agreed by the previous
government. Such talks have not even begun yet.
"FEWER WORDS, MORE DEEDS"
Greece must repay a total of 1.5 billion euros to the IMF
over the next two weeks against a backdrop of dwindling tax
revenues, frozen bailout funds and economic stagnation. Three
other instalments are due on March 13, 16 and 20.
In an apparent recognition that outspoken public statements
that the country is broke and will not repay its debts and
attacks on other euro zone governments have damaged Greece's
position, Tsipras said he had asked his cabinet - including
Varoufakis - for "fewer words and more deeds".
Many EU partners have been exasperated by a torrent of
rhetoric from Athens since Tsipras' hard-left Syriza party won a
parliamentary election on Jan. 25 and formed a coalition with
the right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks party.
Greece has monthly needs of about 4.5 billion euros,
including a wage and pension bill of 1.5 billion euros. It is
not due to receive any financial aid until it completes a review
by lenders of final reforms required under its bailout.
Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said after talks
with Tsipras on Friday that Greek banks were sufficiently
capitalised and faced no problem with deposit outflows.
"There is full support for Greek banks (from the ECB), there
is absolutely no danger," he said after the meeting. But he
added Monday's euro zone meeting had to be "successful".
Athens has begun tapping cash held by pension funds and
other entities to avoid running out of funds as early as this
month. Various short-term options it has suggested to overcome
the cash crunch have been blocked by euro zone lenders to
pressure the Tsipras government into enacting reforms.
A German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday that
Berlin saw no basis for Greece to get the next 1.5 billion euro
tranche of its bailout immediately, but if Athens implemented
its reforms sooner than expected, it could get paid early.
"If the Greek programme is in a position to work out its
list of reforms in detail earlier than the end of April and the
troika agrees to it and if this programme is, accordingly,
implemented earlier, it would of course be possible to make a
payment earlier," spokesman Martin Jaeger told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin, Lefteris
Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos in Athens and Robin Emmott in
Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)