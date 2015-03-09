(Recasts with Dijsselbloem, Schaeuble; Tsipras to meet Juncker)
* Dijsselbloem says Greek reform letter incomplete
* Euro zone finance ministers meet at 1430 GMT
* No prospect of funds being released at Eurogroup meeting
* Ministers irked by Varoufakis' referendum talk
By Jan Strupczewski and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS, March 9 The head of euro zone finance
ministers urged Greece on Monday to "stop wasting time" and
buckle down to serious talks and implementation of a reform
programme to secure urgently needed fresh funds from its
international creditors.
"Little has been done since the last Eurogroup (meeting two
weeks ago) in terms of talks, in terms of implementation,"
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on arrival for a
meeting of ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc.
"We have to stop wasting time and really start talks
seriously," he said, adding that euro zone partners stood ready
to support Greece if it continued on the economic reform path.
Euro zone officials were not persuaded by a letter sent by
outspoken Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on Friday
outlining seven planned measures. They said it was only a
starting point and no basis for releasing frozen bailout money.
Varoufakis irritated EU partners in a weekend newspaper
interview by dangling the prospect of a referendum.
Dijsselbloem said earlier the steps outlined were "far from
complete", adding that it would be very difficult to complete
the reform programme during the four-month extension of Greece's
European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout that runs
until end June.
Shut out of capital markets and with international loans
frozen against a background of falling tax revenues, Greece
could run out of cash later this month.
Hardline German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
reporters Athens must start implementing its obligations and
refrain from unilateral changes to its commitments.
Varoufakis, who wants a negotiated restructuring of Greece's
debt to official lenders, was quoted by Italy's Corriere della
Sera on Sunday as saying the leftist-led government could call a
referendum or early elections if European partners rejected its
debt and growth plans.
The finance ministry later clarified that the Marxist former
academic had been replying to a hypothetical question and that
any referendum would "obviously regard the content of reforms
and fiscal policy" and not whether to stay in the euro.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on leaving Paris
for the meeting that while he was not worried about a risk of
Greece defaulting, "things are serious".
A source at the European Central Bank said the cash position
of Greek banks, on a drip-feed of emergency funding, appeared to
be stabilising after heavy deposit outflows from December to
late February. The ECB would not allow Greece to increase its
issuance of short-term treasury bills because it could not allow
monetary financing of the government, the source said.
A senior politician in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative bloc said Greece would be better off outside the
19-nation euro zone, suggesting that Schaeuble privately agreed.
"By leaving the euro zone, as Finance Minister Schaeuble has
suggested, the country could make itself competitive again from
a currency perspective with a new drachma," former transport
minister Peter Ramsauer, a member of the Bavarian Christian
Social Union (CSU), wrote in Bild.
Merkel and Schaeuble have both said publicly they want to
keep Greece in the currency area. But in a sign that German
sentiment may be shifting, Ramsauer said a temporary "Grexit"
would be a "great opportunity" for the country to boost its
economy and administration "making it fit to return to the euro
area from a position of strength".
GREEKS WANT TO STAY
Seeking European support for his government's efforts to
alleviate deep hardship caused by austerity, leftist Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday.
A Greek official said they would discuss how Greece can use
EU funds to tackle what he called the humanitarian crisis.
Juncker has been trying to mediate between the new Athens
government and its EU creditors, notably Germany, but his
efforts have irritated Berlin, the euro zone's main paymaster,
which is keen to avoid sending mixed messages to Greece.
German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said in a
radio interview he did not expect substantial decisions on
Greece at Monday's Eurogroup meeting because ministers were
waiting for more financial details on the reform plans.
He criticised Varoufakis' talk of a referendum or returning
to elections, saying it would only delay what needed to be done.
An opinion poll on Monday showed a large majority of Greeks
want Athens to reach a compromise deal with lenders to avoid
having to leave the euro.
Some 69.6 percent of Greeks say the new leftist-led
government should look for an "honourable compromise" to resolve
the crisis, according to a Marc survey for the newspaper
Efimerida Ton Syntakton. Only 27.4 percent of those questioned
wanted Greece to refuse any compromise, even if that meant
having to leave the euro zone.
Tsipras won power in January promising to renegotiate the
bailout package and end austerity, but was forced to accept a
four-month conditional extension to avert bankruptcy.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, Tom Koerkemeier, Renee
Maltezou and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Toby Sterling in
Amsterdam, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin in Berlin, Steven
Scherer in Rome and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by
Paul Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)