(Updates with meeting over, Dijsselbloem comment)
* Dijsselbloem says Greek reform letter incomplete
* Greece to start talks with EU, ECB, IMF on Wednesday
* No funds released after brief Eurogroup discussion
* Ministers irked by Varoufakis' referendum talk
By Jan Strupczewski and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS, March 9 After euro zone finance
ministers told Greece to "stop wasting time" on Monday, its
financial experts will begin technical talks with its
international creditors on Wednesday to agree reforms and unlock
further funding.
Experts from the European Commission, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund working in Athens will provide
information to support the talks.
"We agreed there is no further time to lose," the head of
the Eurogroup of ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, told a news
conference after chairing Monday's meeting where the agreement
to launch the talks in Brussels was made.
The new left-wing Greek government, keen to show voters it
is keeping a promise not to work with the detested "troika" of
foreign lenders, has been trying to avoid having talks with
inspectors from the three institutions in their own country.
However, EU ministers said that it was not practical to
review details of the state of the Greek economy and the
government's finances anywhere other than in Athens.
Dijsselbloem said that the international experts in Athens
would work "jointly and together" - apparently quashing a Greek
bid to have the three institutions operate separately to avoid
giving the impression that the troika was still operating.
Ministers spent barely 30 minutes discussing Greece at their
monthly meeting, an EU official said, stressing it was time for
Athens to engage in serious, detailed discussions with experts
from the institutions formerly known as the "troika".
"Little has been done since the last Eurogroup (meeting two
weeks ago) in terms of talks, in terms of implementation,"
Dijsselbloem said on arrival for the meeting in Brussels of
ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc.
"We have to stop wasting time and really start talks
seriously," he said, noting that euro zone partners stood ready
to support Greece if it continued on the economic reform path.
Euro zone officials were not persuaded by a letter sent by
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on Friday outlining
seven planned measures. They said it was only a starting point
without detailed figures and no basis for releasing any frozen
bailout money yet.
Varoufakis irritated EU partners by dangling the prospect of
a referendum in a weekend newspaper interview. He kept a low
profile on Monday, avoiding reporters on arrival.
Dijsselbloem said the steps outlined in the letter were "far
from complete", noting that it would be very difficult to
complete the reform programme during the four-month extension of
Greece's EU/IMF bailout that runs until the end of June.
A Greek official said Athens was ready to add more measures,
notably to combat tax evasion, if required.
Shut out of capital markets, with international loans frozen
and tax revenues falling, Greece could run out of cash later
this month. However, a Greek official said Athens had enough to
pay the second of four 310 million euro ($330 million) loan
installments due to the IMF on March 13. Two more are due on
March 16 and 20.
Varoufakis, who wants a negotiated restructuring of Greece's
debt to official lenders, was quoted by Italy's Corriere della
Sera on Sunday as saying the government could call a referendum
or early elections if European partners rejected its debt and
growth plans.
The finance ministry later clarified that the Marxist former
academic had been replying to a hypothetical question and that
any referendum would "obviously regard the content of reforms
and fiscal policy" and not whether to stay in the euro.
An ECB source said the cash position of Greek banks, on a
drip-feed of emergency lending, appeared to be stabilising after
heavy deposit outflows from December to late February. The ECB
will not let Greece increase its issuance of short-term treasury
bills because monetary financing of the government is forbidden,
the source said.
BETTER OFF OUT?
A senior politician in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative bloc said Greece would be better off outside the
19-nation euro zone, suggesting that Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble privately agreed.
"By leaving the euro zone, as Schaeuble has suggested, the
country could make itself competitive again from a currency
perspective with a new drachma," former transport minister Peter
Ramsauer, a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU),
wrote in Bild.
Merkel and Schaeuble have both said publicly they want to
keep Greece in the currency area. But in a sign that German
views may be shifting, Ramsauer said a temporary "Grexit" would
be a "great opportunity" for the country to boost its economy
and administration, "making it fit to return to the euro area
from a position of strength".
Seeking European support for his government's efforts to
alleviate deep hardship caused by austerity, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday.
A Greek official said they would discuss how Greece can use
EU funds to tackle what he called the humanitarian crisis.
Juncker has been trying to mediate between the new Athens
government and its EU creditors, notably Germany, but his
efforts have irritated Berlin, the euro zone's main paymaster,
which is keen to avoid sending mixed messages to Greece.
German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter criticised
Varoufakis' talk of a referendum or early elections, saying it
would only delay what needed to be done.
An opinion poll on Monday showed a large majority of Greeks
want Athens to reach a compromise deal with lenders to avoid
having to leave the euro.
Some 69.6 percent of Greeks say their new government should
look for an "honourable compromise" to resolve the crisis,
according to a Marc survey for the newspaper Efimerida Ton
Syntakton. Only 27.4 percent of those questioned wanted Greece
to refuse any compromise, even if that meant having to leave the
euro zone.
Tsipras won power in January promising to scrap the bailout
programme and end austerity but was forced to accept a
four-month conditional extension to avert bankruptcy.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, Tom Koerkemeier, Renee
Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald in Brussels, Toby Sterling in
Amsterdam, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin in Berlin, Steven
Scherer in Rome and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by
Paul Taylor and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Louise Ireland)