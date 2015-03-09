(Adds further Varoufakis quotes)
* Greece to start talks with EU, ECB, IMF experts Wednesday
* No funds released after brief Eurogroup discussion
* Ministers irked by Varoufakis' referendum talk
By Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS, March 9 Warning Greece it had "no time
to lose", euro zone ministers agreed technical talks between
finance experts from Athens and its international creditors
would start on Wednesday with the aim of unlocking further
funding.
"We've talked about this long enough now," an
impatient-sounding Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem
said after chairing Monday's meeting of euro zone colleagues,
their first since Feb. 20, when they extended Greece's bailout
deal to June.
"We only have four months," he said. "Let's get it done."
The new left-wing Greek government, keen to show voters it
is keeping election promises to break with EU-imposed austerity,
has tried patience among its EU peers by arguing over the form
and venue for detailed talks required to establish its needs and
whether it has met conditions the creditors have set on reforms.
In a compromise, Dijsselbloem said the negotiations among
financial experts from Greece and the creditor institutions
--the European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund -- would start in Brussels on
Wednesday, not in Athens as has been normal for EU bailout
programmes so far.
Those talks, however, would be "supported" by international
teams working in Athens to obtain and check information.
The Greek government has insisted it will no longer deal
with the "troika", as the three institutions have been called in
a term that is now anathema for many Greeks who associate it
with massive cuts in public spending. It has also said it will
not tolerate irksome foreign inspection visits to Athens.
The Eurogroup now calls the troika "the institutions" and
the talks will, formally at least, be based in Brussels. EU
ministers say they do not want "semantics" to get in the way of
negotiations intended to prevent Greece going bankrupt and
potentially being forced to abandon the single currency.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, a Marxist academic
economist who has enlivened the Eurogroup with barnstorming
rhetoric against austerity, insisted the "troika is finished".
Officials from the institutions in Athens would be given all
the information they needed, he said, but the old style that
drew comparisons from Greeks of the Nazi occupation was over:
"The idea of troika visits, comprising cabals of technocrats
from the three institutions in lockstep walking into our
ministries and trying to implement a programme which has failed
... that is a thing of the past," he said.
It had "alienated" Greeks and contributed to a resistance to
reform, he said, declaring that no time had been wasted and that
he expected to conclude a successful review ahead of schedule.
How rapidly negotiations will proceed remains to be seen.
The Eurogroup agreement last month made disbursement of further
funds before the current EU programme expires at the end of June
conditional on Greece passing a final set of tests that it is
reforming its economy to cope with its massive debts.
CASH CRUNCH
Dijsselbloem acknowledged Greece was under severe pressure
to find the cash to pay looming debt service commitments, but
said that pressure ought to serve as an incentive to reach a
deal with the creditors. However, he added that if Greece showed
it was implementing some of the measures, then some funds could
be released before the planned review concludes next month.
Varoufakis has submitted a list of reforms the government is
ready to take and, criticising the way media reported that the
list fell short of what his euro zone colleagues were looking
for, said more batches of proposals were to come.
The government has put an emphasis on raising more taxes by
clamping down on widespread cheating. But euro zone peers,
notably including the bloc's German paymaster, say that is far
from enough. Revenues have in fact dropped since the election in
January as taxpayers hold off, hoping the government cuts rates.
One new proposal, the Greek official said, was to encourage
consumers to demand tax-compliant receipts for goods and
services by letting them use such receipts to enter a lottery.
Ministers spent barely 30 minutes discussing Greece at what
was scheduled as a routine monthly meeting, an EU official said,
stressing to Varoufakis that it was time to engage in serious,
detailed discussions with experts from the creditors.
Varoufakis, who insisted that no time had been wasted since
Feb. 20, irritated EU partners by dangling the prospect of a
referendum in a weekend newspaper interview -- though he himself
criticised the paper's reporting and said he had responded to a
purely hypothetical question that could not arise.
Shut out of capital markets, with international loans frozen
and tax revenues falling, Greece could run out of cash later
this month. However, a Greek official said Athens had enough to
pay the second of four 310 million-euro loan instalments due to
the IMF on March 13. Two more are due on March 16 and 20.
Varoufakis said he was confident the government, helped by
its creditors, would remain solvent during the negotiations.
Euro zone governments assume that Greece will need further
financial support after the current programme expires, although
they and Athens will not discuss that in public at the moment.
An ECB source said the cash position of Greek banks, on a
drip-feed of emergency lending, appeared to be stabilising after
heavy deposit outflows from December to late February.
The ECB's Governing Council is set to hold a teleconference
on Thursday to discuss extending that emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA), a person familiar with the matter said.
BETTER OFF OUT?
A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece
would be better off outside the euro zone, suggesting that
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble privately agreed.
"By leaving the euro zone, as Schaeuble has suggested, the
country could make itself competitive again from a currency
perspective with a new drachma," Peter Ramsauer of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU) wrote in Bild newspaper.
Merkel and Schaeuble have both said publicly they want to
keep Greece in. But in a sign that German views may be shifting,
Ramsauer said a temporary "Grexit" would be a "great
opportunity" to boost its economy and administration, "making it
fit to return to the euro area from a position of strength".
Seeking European support, Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker in Brussels on Friday. Juncker has been trying to
mediate between the new Athens government and its EU creditors,
notably Germany, but his efforts have irritated Berlin.
An opinion poll on Monday showed a large majority of Greeks
want Athens to compromise to avoid having to leave the euro.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, Tom Koerkemeier, Ingrid
Melander, Francesco Guarascio and Alastair Macdonald in
Brussels, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Stephen Brown and Noah
Barkin in Berlin, Steven Scherer in Rome and Angeliki Koutantou
in Athens; Writing by Paul Taylor and Alastair Macdonald;
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Larry King, Robin Pomeroy)