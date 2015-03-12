* Greece will meet obligations even if aid delayed -Tsipras
* But premier says restructuring Greek debt is vital
* Athens formally protests about German minister's comments
* Schaeuble denies calling Greek counterpart "foolishly
naive"
* ECB agrees to raise emergency lending for Greek banks
By Ingrid Melander and Angeliki Koutantou
PARIS/ATHENS, March 12 Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras tried to reassure euro zone partners on Thursday that
Greece would stick to an extended bailout agreement with its
international creditors even as a war of words rumbled on
between Athens and Berlin.
Tsipras used a visit to the Paris-based Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, an inter-governmental
think-tank, to make his case for a long-term restructuring of
Greece's debt while promising to implement agreed reforms.
"There is no reason for concern... even if there is no
timely disbursement of a (loan) tranche, Greece will meet its
obligations," he told reporters.
"We are here in order for the OECD to put its stamp on the
reforms that the Greek government wants to push on with and I
believe that this stamp in our passport will be very significant
to build mutual trust with our lenders."
His soothing words contrasted to the tone of recrimination
between Greece and Germany over austerity, relations between
their finance ministers and demands for reparations over the
World War Two Nazi occupation of Greece.
Greece submitted a formal protest to the German Foreign
Ministry, accusing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of having
insulted his Greek counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis, further
eroding a relationship that has been strained by Berlin's tough
stance on the Greek debt crisis.
Schaeuble denied having called Varoufakis "foolishly naive",
as reported by some Greek media, telling Reuters it was
"nonsense" to say he had insulted the Greek minister.
Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Constantinos Koutras told
Reuters the complaint was about the general tone of Schaeuble's
remarks, questioning data presented by Greece and doubting its
willingness to meet its commitments.
Recounting a private meeting with Varoufakis this week,
Schaeuble told reporters on Tuesday in Brussels: "He said to me
'The media are dreadful'. So I said: 'Yes but the first
impression you made on us was that you were stronger at
communication that on substance. That may have been a mistake'."
When journalists broke into laughter, Schaeuble continued:
"Stop your silly laughter! So the idea that he was suddenly
naive about communication, I told him, that's completely new to
me. But you never stop learning."
TOUGHEST LINE
Germany has taken the toughest line in insisting that Greece
should receive no more bailout cash until it implements reforms
agreed by its previous conservative-led government, and receives
a positive report from the "troika" of European Commission,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund experts.
Tsipras's leftist Syriza party was elected in January on a
platform of scrapping the bailout, reversing austerity and
ending cooperation with the troika. But he was forced last month
to request a four-month extension of the financial rescue to
avoid bankruptcy and stop a run on Greek banks.
At the OECD, Tsipras said it was vital to restructure
Greece's debt mountain - which is equal to 178 percent of its
annual economic output - so that Athens did not have to achieve
"unrealistic and recessionary" primary budget surpluses of 3
percent of GDP this year and 4.5 percent in 2016 as foreseen in
the bailout programme.
Euro zone countries have made clear there is no question of
writing off any of Greece's official debt, but they are open to
extending the duration of loans and granting a longer moratorium
on interest payments if Athens implements required reforms.
The ECB agreed on Thursday to raise the limit on emergency
lending assistance that is keeping Greek banks afloat by 600
million euros to 69.4 billion, banking sources said. The ECB has
barred Athens from issuing extra short-term treasury bills that
only Greek banks buy, arguing that this amounts to illegal
monetary financing of the government.
A senior ECB policymaker rebuffed Varoufakis's accusation
that the central bank was asphyxiating Greece.
"It's not because of the ECB that the Greek government has
no access to markets," German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann
said in response to a question from Reuters.
It was up to euro zone governments and parliaments to decide
whether they were willing to increase their exposure to Greece
and cover the Greek state's financing needs, he said.
"This is less of a task for the Eurosystem (of euro zone
central banks) than it has ever been."
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and George
Georgiopoulos in Athens, Michael Nienaber in Berlin, Paul Carrel
and Maria Sheehan in Frankfurt; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing
by David Stamp)