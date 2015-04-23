* Merkel wants to keep Greece in euro zone, avoid default
-EU aide
* Tsipras to outline specific reforms to Merkel -Greek
official
* ECB says to keep funding Greek banks for now, won't say
how long
By Paul Taylor and Reinhard Becker
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, April 23 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel was expected to press Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Thursday to move faster to agree detailed economic
reforms crucial to unlock international bailout funds before
Athens runs out of cash.
The conservative German leader was due to meet the leftist
Greek premier just before an emergency European Union summit on
migration, a day before euro zone finance ministers meet in Riga
to review progress -- or the lack of it -- in slow-moving
negotiations between Athens and its creditors.
EU officials said they expected Merkel to deliver a message
that she wants to keep Greece in the single currency area and
avoid a catastrophic default, but to achieve that, Tsipras'
government must make commitments in technical talks on detailed,
costed measures to make public finances sustainable.
"At the highest level, the Germans want to keep Greece in
the euro area and find a solution, but time is running short and
there may have to be more drama before Tsipras can put his foot
down and reach an agreement," one senior official said.
A Greek government official told Reuters in Athens that
Tsipras would outline specific reforms to Merkel in a bid to
appease creditors and is hoping she will intervene so that there
is a breakthrough in the negotiations.
The chancellor has so far insisted it is up to Athens to
satisfy representatives of the European Commission, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis,
speaking in Berlin, said there were increasing doubts about the
situation in Greece, warning that if financial instability
returned, there would be no economic growth this year.
He said he no longer expected an accord this month but
negotiations could run beyond an April 30 deadline for a deal
and he expected agreement sometime during May. Given its tight
cash position, Greece had reasons to speed up the talks and its
reform plans.
"Progress is not good," he told ARD German television.
PAYMENT HUMP LOOMS
Greece has yet to agree with its partners on a comprehensive
list of reforms to secure 7.2 billion euros remaining from its
240 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
Euro zone and Greek officials said on Wednesday that Athens
could probably scrape together public cash reserves to meet its
payment obligations into June, but it faces a hump of bond
redemptions to the ECB in July and August that it cannot meet
without a fresh injection of funds.
The ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said the central
bank was prepared to keep authorising emergency lending to Greek
banks for now because they were assessed to be solvent.
"It is true that it is a stressful situation," Praet said at
an event in Berlin. "I'm not going to discuss how long this will
go on. Verbal discipline is of the essence in crisis times."
The ECB agreed on Wednesday to raise the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance to Greek banks to 75.5 billion euros and
did not toughen the conditions on collateral they have to
present for funding, banking sources said. The ECB's Governing
Council is reviewing the Greek lending weekly.
Tsipras, elected in January on an anti-austerity platform,
is resisting cutting pensions, liberalising the labour market or
raising value-added tax on Greek holiday islands.
EU officials said Brussels was pressing Athens to move ahead
with other measures, such as a radical shake-up of product and
service markets to sweep away privileges and protections for
vested interests, as well as greater fairness in taxation to
shift the burden to the better-off and improve collection.
They are also looking for progress on privatisations, which
leftist ministers halted when they took office in late January.
Tsipras' office said he would also have a private meeting
with French President Francois Hollande on the summit sidelines.
Greek daily Kathimerini reported that Athens is considering
asking the euro zone's rescue fund to buy Greek government bonds
held by the ECB to pay for debt redemptions due this summer.
"The aim of the government's plan is to have the European
Stability Mechanism buy the bonds and reach a deal to repay them
further out in time, as is the case with loans from the EFSF
(European Financial Stability Facility)," the paper said without
citing sources.
That would amount to a third Greek bailout requiring euro
zone governments' agreement and parliamentary approval in some
countries, such as Germany and Finland, which could only be
achieved if there were a deal on a comprehensive reform package.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and George
Georgiopoulos in Athens,; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
Catherine Evans)