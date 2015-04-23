* Merkel wants to keep Greece in euro zone, avoid default
-EU aide
* Tsipras to outline specific reforms to Merkel -Greek
official
* ECB says to keep funding Greek banks for now, won't say
how long
By Paul Taylor and Reinhard Becker
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, April 23 Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras called for a speeding up of work to conclude a
reform-for-cash deal with euro zone creditors to keep his
country afloat after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Thursday.
The leftist Greek premier met the conservative German leader
before an emergency European Union summit on migration, a day
before euro zone finance ministers meet in Riga to review
progress -- or the lack of it -- in slow-moving negotiations
between Athens and its international lenders.
A Greek official said they noted that "significant progress"
had been made since they last met in Berlin a month ago.
"The prime minister asked that the procedures be speeded up
so that the ... decision, which foresees a first interim
agreement by the end of April, be implemented," he said.
There was no immediate comment from the German side but
Berlin has taken a tough line in insisting that Athens must
carry out commitments made by a previous conservative-led
government to reform labour markets, pensions and sales tax to
unlock urgently needed international bailout funds.
EU officials said Merkel would deliver a message that she
wants to keep Greece in the single currency area and avoid a
catastrophic default, but to achieve that, Tsipras' government
must commit in technical talks to detailed, costed measures to
make public finances sustainable.
"At the highest level, the Germans want to keep Greece in
the euro area and find a solution, but time is running short and
there may have to be more drama before Tsipras can put his foot
down and reach an agreement," one senior official said.
While Greece has pushed for a quick political agreement, the
chancellor has so far insisted it is up to Athens to satisfy
representatives of the European Commission, the International
Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank first.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis,
speaking in Berlin, said there were increasing doubts about the
situation in Greece, warning that if financial instability
returned, there would be no economic growth this year.
He said he no longer saw a deal this month but negotiations
could run beyond the April 30 deadline and he expected agreement
sometime during May. Given its tight cash position, Greece had
reasons to speed up the talks and its reform plans.
"Progress is not good," he told ARD German television.
PAYMENT HUMP LOOMS
Greece has yet to agree with its partners on a comprehensive
list of reforms to secure 7.2 billion euros remaining from its
240 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. Without a deal, investors fear
it could run out of money and default on its official creditors,
possibly forcing it to leave the 19-nation single currency area.
Euro zone and Greek officials said on Wednesday that Athens
could probably scrape together public cash reserves to meet its
payment obligations into June, but it faces a hump of bond
redemptions to the ECB in July and August that it cannot meet
without a fresh injection of funds.
"We can't wait for a deal in June due to our liquidity
problems. We must find a solution before that," a government
official in Athens told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said the central
bank was prepared to keep authorising emergency lending to Greek
banks for now because they were assessed to be solvent.
"It is true that it is a stressful situation," Praet said at
an event in Berlin. "I'm not going to discuss how long this will
go on. Verbal discipline is of the essence in crisis times."
The ECB agreed on Wednesday to raise the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance to Greek banks to 75.5 billion euros and
did not toughen the conditions on collateral they have to
present for funding, banking sources said. The ECB's Governing
Council is reviewing the Greek lending weekly.
Tsipras, elected in January on an anti-austerity platform,
is resisting cutting pensions, liberalising the labour market or
raising value-added tax on Greek holiday islands.
EU officials said Brussels was pressing Athens to move ahead
with other measures, such as a radical shake-up of product and
service markets to sweep away privileges and protections for
vested interests, as well as greater fairness in taxation to
shift the burden to the better-off and improve collection.
They are also looking for progress on privatisations, which
leftist ministers halted when they took office in late January.
Greek daily Kathimerini reported that Athens is considering
asking the euro zone's rescue fund to buy Greek government bonds
held by the ECB to pay for debt redemptions due this summer.
That would amount to a third Greek bailout requiring euro
zone governments' agreement and parliamentary approval in some
countries, such as Germany and Finland, which could only be
achieved if there were a deal on a comprehensive reform package.
