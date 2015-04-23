(Recasts with Merkel quote)
* Merkel wants to keep Greece in euro zone, avoid default
-EU aide
* Greeks say "convergence" on lower budget surplus,
privatisations
* ECB says to keep funding Greek banks for now, won't say
how long
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, April 23 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday everything must be done to prevent
Greece running out of money before it reaches a cash-for-reform
deal with its international creditors amid heightened concern
that Athens is nearing the brink.
Merkel, Europe's pre-eminent leader, was speaking after a
meeting she called "constructive" with Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of a European Union summit in
Brussels. She said they had agreed to keep the contents of their
discussion confidential.
Asked how great the risk was of Athens running out of cash
before any agreement was reached with its official lenders, she
told a news conference: "Everything must be undertaken to
prevent that."
Tsipras called for a speeding up of work to conclude a deal
on an economic reform programme that would unlock frozen bailout
funds and a Greek official reported "convergence" on some issues
including a lower budget surplus target for Greece.
Their talks came a day before euro zone finance ministers
meet in Riga to review progress -- or the lack of it -- in
slow-moving negotiations between Athens and the creditors.
"The prime minister asked that the procedures be speeded up
so that the ... decision, which foresees a first interim
agreement by the end of April, be implemented," a Greek official
said of the Merkel talks.
The official told reporters there was "convergence" that
Greece would aim for a primary budget surplus - before debt
service - of 1.2 to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product this
year. That is far below the goals of 3 percent in 2015 and 4.5
percent in 2016 set in Greece's 2012 EU/IMF bailout programme.
The "convergence" also covered privatisations, of which he
gave no details, and making Greece's general secretariat for
revenues independent of the finance ministry, he said.
Berlin has insisted that Athens must carry out commitments
made by a previous conservative-led government to reform labour
markets, pensions and sales tax to unlock urgently needed
bailout funds, although it accepted in February some leeway to
lower the primary budget surplus.
EU officials said earlier that Merkel would deliver a
message that she wants to keep Greece in the single currency
area and avoid a catastrophic default, but Tsipras' government
must commit in technical talks to detailed, costed measures to
make public finances sustainable.
"At the highest level, the Germans want to keep Greece in
the euro area and find a solution, but time is running short and
there may have to be more drama before Tsipras can put his foot
down and reach an agreement," one senior official said.
While Greece has pushed for a loose political agreement, the
chancellor has so far insisted it is up to Athens to satisfy
representatives of the European Commission, the International
Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank first.
PAYMENT HUMP LOOMS
Greece has yet to agree with its partners on a comprehensive
list of reforms to secure 7.2 billion euros remaining from its
240 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. Without a deal, investors fear
it could run out of money and default on its official creditors,
possibly forcing it to leave the 19-nation single currency area.
Euro zone and Greek officials said on Wednesday that Athens
could probably scrape together public cash reserves to meet its
payment obligations into June, but it faces a hump of bond
redemptions to the ECB in July and August that it cannot meet
without a fresh injection of funds.
"We can't wait for a deal in June due to our liquidity
problems. We must find a solution before that," a government
official in Athens told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said the central
bank was prepared to keep authorising emergency lending to Greek
banks for now because they were assessed to be solvent.
"It is true that it is a stressful situation," Praet said at
an event in Berlin. "I'm not going to discuss how long this will
go on. Verbal discipline is of the essence in crisis times."
The ECB agreed on Wednesday to raise the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance to Greek banks to 75.5 billion euros and
did not toughen the conditions on collateral they have to
present for funding, banking sources said. The ECB's Governing
Council is reviewing the Greek lending weekly.
Tsipras, elected in January on an anti-austerity platform,
is resisting cutting pensions, liberalising the labour market or
raising value-added tax on Greek holiday islands.
EU officials said Brussels was pressing Athens to move ahead
with other measures, such as a radical shake-up of product and
service markets to sweep away privileges and protections for
vested interests, as well as greater fairness in taxation to
shift the burden to the better-off and improve collection.
They are also looking for progress on privatisations, which
leftist ministers halted when they took office in late January.
Greek daily Kathimerini reported that Athens is considering
asking the euro zone's rescue fund to buy Greek government bonds
held by the ECB to pay for debt redemptions due this summer.
That would amount to a third Greek bailout requiring euro
zone governments' agreement and parliamentary approval in some
countries, such as Germany and Finland, which could only be
achieved if there were a deal on a comprehensive reform package.
