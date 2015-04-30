* Brussels Group meets to discuss planned reforms
* Greece signals ready to concede on asset sales, pensions,
VAT
* Over 75 percent of Greeks want deal with lenders at any
cost
By Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, April 30 Greece's leftist government
offered its biggest concessions so far in a race to remove
roadblocks in crunch talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms
package on Thursday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's three-month-old government
is under growing pressure at home and abroad to reach an
agreement with European and IMF lenders to avert a national
bankruptcy. A new poll showed over three-quarters of Greeks feel
Athens must strike a deal at any cost to stay in the euro.
An enlarged team of Greek negotiators was due to meet
representatives of the so-called Brussels Group of lenders to
discuss which reforms Greece will turn into legislation rapidly
in exchange for aid. Athens says it needs fresh aid before a 750
million euro payment to the IMF falls due on May 12.
Elected on promises to end austerity and scrap an unpopular
EU/IMF bailout programme, Tsipras had so far refused to give
ground on so-called "red lines" - pensions, labour reform and
state asset sales - that are core to his leftist party's agenda.
But Athens said late on Wednesday it was ready to sell a
majority stake in its two biggest ports and to concede on
value-added tax rates and some pension reforms, in the clearest
signal yet that it is ready to back down for a deal.
"The Greek government is ready for an honest solution which
will unlock financial aid from partners and put an end to the
economic asphyxiation the bailouts have caused," Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sidelined from the bailout
talks this week to appease lenders, told Sto Kokkino radio.
The retreat came after a senior euro zone official involved
in the talks on Wednesday said that to secure any deal, Greece
would have to make a substantial concession on at least one of
three disputed issues - pensions, labour market reform and
taxation.
Compounding the pressure on Athens, ratings agency Moody's
cut Greece's credit rating deeper into junk territory late on
Wednesday due to fears about whether a deal will be found in
time to meet upcoming debt repayments.
CONTAGION FEARS LIMITED
The Greek official said Athens could consider a flat VAT
rate on all goods and services except foods and books and could
adjust supplementary pension payouts, though it insists on not
cutting those below 300 euros a month.
The so-called "13th month" payment to pensioners has been a
target of some euro zone finance ministers whose countries have
less generous systems but are lending to Greece as part of a 240
billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
On increasing the minimum wage - a campaign pledge by
Tsipras that is strongly opposed by lenders - the official said
Athens would consult with the OECD and the International Labour
Organisation before taking any action, the official said.
Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said Greece could resort to
a referendum if there was an impasse with lenders, but expressed
confidence a deal would be found that wins the support of
lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party.
"I think that the measures will be such that they will be
supported by our parliamentary group," he told Greek television.
Athens' move to compromise comes amid growing signs that a
Greek default or exit from the euro would have far less effect
on the rest of the currency area than the financial chaos feared
when Greece last tottered close to bankrupty in 2012.
While Greece has seen its two-year bond yields surge to as
high as 30 percent on fears of a default, other fragile
peripheral euro zone nations have seen borrowing costs fall to
record lows due to an ECB bond-buying plan.
In the latest sign that contagion from a Greek default would
be limited, Spain's economy grew at the fastest rate since 2007
in the first three months of this year, data showed on Thursday.
In Portugal, a fellow euro zone weakling that exited its
bailout last year, a dual bond issue that raised 2.5 billion
euros on Wednesday meant the country had completed nearly
two-thirds of its 2015 issuance needs, limiting the potential of
a setback if yields rose on worries over Greece.
However, Moody's cautioned in a report that a Greek
departure could have longer-term consequences.
"The impact of a Greek exit should not be underestimated,"
said Alastair Wilson, Moody's managing director for global
sovereign risk.
"The direct impact might be limited because of Greece's
limited trade links and lower financial market exposure to
Greece in other euro area countries. But its exit could
nevertheless cause a confidence shock and disrupt government
debt markets," he said.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa
Babington; Editing by Paul Taylor)