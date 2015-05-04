(Adds Greek Deputy PM to meet ECB's Draghi)
* Cash needed before end-May - Greek government spokesman
* Intensive talks on cash-for-reform deal continue in
Brussels
* IMF toughest on pensions, labour reform - labour minister
* ECB considering tougher lending terms for Greek banks
-paper
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, May 4 Wide differences over
pension and labour reforms continued to dog intensive
negotiations between Greece's leftist government and its
international creditors despite progress in other areas as the
country's cash position becomes increasingly critical.
Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis sounded the alarm
on Monday, saying that while Athens intended to meet all its
payment obligations, including nearly 1 billion euros to the IMF
in May, it needed fresh funds before the end of the month.
"Liquidity is a pressing issue," Sakellaridis told a news
conference. "The Greek government is not waiting until the end
of May for a liquidity injection. It expects this liquidity to
be offered to the Greek economy as soon as possible."
In a sign of Greece's increasingly frantic efforts to secure
relief, Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis will travel to
Frankfurt to hold talks with European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on Tuesday, a government official said.
With lenders ruling out fresh aid until Athens implements
all required reforms, Greece is hoping progress in negotiations
will pave the way for the ECB to permit Greek banks to buy more
short-term treasury bills, easing the government's cash crunch.
Intensive talks on an interim deal between a reshuffled
Greek negotiating team and representatives of the European
Commission, the ECB and the IMF, renamed the "Brussels Group",
have been under way since last Thursday.
The aim had been to achieve a technical-level accord that
would enable euro zone finance ministers to declare when they
meet on May 11 that there is a prospect of concluding the
bailout review successfully. But the two sides remain at
loggerheads over several issues.
Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said the International
Monetary Fund, Greece's second biggest creditor after euro zone
governments, was insisting on tough policy conditions for an
interim deal to unlock frozen bailout aid.
The global lender was unyielding in demands for pensions
cuts, rules to ease mass layoffs of private sector workers and
opposition to a government plan to raise the minimum wage,
Skourletis told Mega TV.
"They are asking us to not touch anything (of the austerity
measures) that have ruined Greek people's lives in the last five
years," he said.
"The IMF is the most inflexible side ... the most extreme
voices of the Brussels Group," the minister said. "But there are
also calmer voices."
Greece faces repayments to the IMF totalling 970 million
euros by May 12. It has been borrowing from municipalities and
government entities to meet obligations.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will also travel to Paris
and Brussels on Tuesday to meet his French counterpart as well
as EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.
"RED LINES"
On Sunday, Greek and euro zone officials reported progress
on some issues and forecast a result by Wednesday, when the ECB
holds its weekly review of emergency lending to Greek banks.
A euro zone official said there was more convergence on some
areas than others. Skourletis made clear that social policies
which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' radical Syriza party has
declared "red lines" were the main stumbling block.
Tsipras yielded some ground last week on privatisations and
reforming Value Added Tax when he shook up his negotiating team
to sideline outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who
will represent Athens at next week's crucial Eurogroup meeting.
"There is more competence, more willingness to compromise
and more preparedness - data, numbers, etc," said an EU official
familiar with the talks. But to say there would be a deal by May
11 would be "speculation", the official added.
Greek daily Kathimerini said the ECB would consider this
week significantly toughening the terms on which the banks
receive emergency liquidity from the Greek central bank by
raising the "haircut" on the collateral they present for funds.
Options under consideration involved reducing the face value
of debt securities by 44, 65 or even 80 percent, compared to the
current 23 percent, the newspaper said.
The ECB declined comment on the report, but sources familiar
with the central bank's thinking said the collateral policy was
unlikely to be changed this week and emergency liquidity
assistance was set to be extended for another week.
"There are more positive signals from the Greek government,"
said a person familiar with the situation said. "I can imagine
that the ongoing game where we increase the (ELA) limit by a
small amount would not stop at this week's meeting."
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said he was confident
Athens and its creditors would reach a deal to avoid Greece
defaulting and leaving the euro zone.
"I am ... absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario
will be avoided," Constancio told Dutch newspaper Het
Financieele Dagblad in an interview published on Monday.
"Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and
vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no
signs of contagion," he added, suggesting the ECB's bond buying
programme had eased concerns that Greece's problems might spread
to other euro zone economies.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George
Georgiopoulos and Deepa Babington in Athens and John O'Donnell
in Frankfurt; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Ralph Boulton)