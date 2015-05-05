* Greek ministers lobby Frankfurt, Brussels, Paris
* EU says won't discuss debt relief till Greece agrees
reforms
* Athens charges EU/IMF policy differences hampering talks
* IMF denies advocating large-scale debt relief
By Lefteris Papadimas and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, May 5 Greece blew hot and cold
with its euro zone partners on Tuesday as it struggled to avert
a potentially catastrophic funding crunch this month, when it
must make a big debt repayment to the IMF as cash reserves dry
up.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said after talks in Paris
and Brussels that he expected euro zone finance ministers to
acknowledge next Monday progress towards a cash-for-reform deal,
opening the way to easing Athens' liquidity crisis.
"We are certainly going to have a fruitful discussion on May
11 that will confirm the great progress that has been achieved
and will be yet another move, yet another step, in the direction
of a final agreement," he told reporters after meeting European
Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.
Earlier, Moscovici had warned the euro zone would not even
begin to discuss longer-term funding and ways to reduce Greece's
debt until Athens had agreed a "consistent, detailed, complete"
economic reform programme with its creditors.
His comments appeared to slam the door on Greek hopes of
bypassing an interim deal and moving directly to a comprehensive
debt relief agreement by the end of June.
As a goodwill gesture, a senior privatisation official said
Athens was ready to finalise a 1.2 billion euro deal with German
operator Fraport to run regional airports and to reopen bidding
for a majority stake in the port of Piraeus.
Tuesday's diplomatic flurry came after leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by telephone on Monday night to
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's pre-eminent leader and
Greece's chief creditor.
Intensive talks also continued with the International
Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank on
an interim deal but there was no sign of a breakthrough on key
differences over pensions, labour reform and the minimum wage.
In a statement, a Greek government official said Athens had
made "significant concessions" but that "serious disagreements
between IMF and the EU" were blocking the negotiations and
complained the two lenders had set contradictory "red lines".
"Against this background, there cannot be a compromise," the
official said.
The statement appeared intended to shift the blame for slow
progress in talks onto the lenders and show Greeks their
government was taking steps to reach a deal. Recent polls have
shown Greeks overwhelmingly want Tsipras to agree a compromise
to avoid financial chaos.
LOOSENING STRANGLEHOLD
Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis meanwhile met ECB
President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt, a day before ECB
policymakers hold their weekly review of emergency lending
assistance (ELA) to Greek banks.
The ECB said in a statement that they reviewed Greece's
economic situation and the state of negotiations in Brussels,
but it gave no further details.
Athens wants the ECB to increase the liquidity lifeline and
permit the banks to buy more short-term treasury bills, easing
the government's immediate funding crunch. Greece has already
commandeered cash reserves from municipalities and government
bodies as it scrapes together funds to repay 970 million euros
to the IMF by May 12.
But euro zone central bank sources say hardliners led by
Germany's Bundesbank want the "haircut" on Greek securities
offered as collateral for the funding to be increased following
recent credit rating downgrades of Greece and its banks.
One such source said he did not expect the council to make a
dramatic change that would put Greek banks in immediate
difficulty while negotiations are continuing.
The political uncertainty was enough to prompt the European
Commission to slash its forecast for 2015 Greek economic growth
to 0.5 percent from 2.5 percent just three months ago and cut
its estimate for the primary budget surplus before debt service.
A Financial Times report that the IMF's European chief Poul
Thomsen had threatened to cut a funding lifeline to Greece
unless its European partners agree to a debt write-off was
denied by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"The IMF of course did not make such a comment," Schaeuble
said, though Thomsen did say things "had become more difficult".
An IMF spokesman denied in a statement that the global
lender had pushed for large-scale debt relief at the meeting of
euro zone finance ministers in Riga on April 24.
However, Thomsen had "pointed to the tradeoff that needs to
be made" between Greece's slippage from fiscal targets agreed in
2012 and the additional financing and debt relief needed to make
the country's debt sustainable, he said.
The report had sparked a sell-off in Greek bonds and stocks
while worries about Greece helped drive European shares lower.
While Germany and its allies have pointed to calm in bond
markets to suggest that a Greek default or exit from the euro
zone would not cause a wider financial meltdown, as it might
have done in 2012, other EU countries are more concerned.
Moscovici stressed on Tuesday the Commission's goal was to
keep Greece in the euro zone and avert what he called an
"accident", while Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni
warned against belittling the risks of a possible "Grexit".
"Italy's government considers it short-sighted and
dangerous to underestimate the Greek crisis," Gentiloni told
reporters, adding that the idea of a Greek exit from the euro
zone could not be taken lightly.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels,
Karolina Tagaris and Deepa Babington in Athens, Elvira Pollina
in Milan, John O'Donnell and Hugh Lawson in Frankfurt and Anna
Yukhananov in Washington; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
Catherine Evans)