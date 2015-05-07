(Adds Schelling, Sakellariou)
* Athens will not back down on everything - Greek spokesman
* Athens seeks statement of progress to unlock ECB help
* Greece is running out of cash, no deal with lenders
By Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, May 7 Greece defied its
international creditors on Thursday, refusing to cut pensions or
ease layoffs to meet their demands, dimming prospects of
progress next week towards securing desperately needed financial
aid.
Despite efforts by European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker to coax leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras into
moving on two key conditions for releasing EU/IMF bailout funds,
a Greek government spokesman said lenders could not expect
Athens to make all the concessions.
"There should not be an expectation on the part of
institutions ... that the government will back down on
everything," Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference. "When
you negotiate, there should be mutual concessions.
"We won't go beyond the limits of our red lines," he said.
"It's clear that we cannot cut pensions."
Athens is running out of cash but has dragged its feet on
accepting unpopular reforms promised by a previous government.
Negotiations have moved so slowly that the lenders have ruled
out an agreement at next Monday's meeting of euro zone finance
ministers.
Sakellaridis said Greece wants the Eurogroup ministers to
recognise progress towards an agreement in a joint statement on
Monday, giving the European Central Bank leeway to let Athens
sell more short-term debt to Greek banks.
That would ease the immediate funding crunch, helping the
government make a 750 million euro payment to the International
Monetary Fund on May 12 and pay wages and pensions later.
However, sources familiar with the deliberations said the
ECB was highly unlikely to make such a move unless the euro zone
ministers set out a very strong prospect of releasing the frozen
bailout funds.
"We're nowhere near that as things stand today," said an
official close to the so-called Brussels Group negotiations
between Greece and the European Commission, ECB and IMF.
The central bank on Wednesday raised the amount of emergency
liquidity assistance Greek banks can tap to counter deposit
outflows and held off from tightening conditions for collateral
they must present. But without a political deal, the ECB could
toughen its stance in the next two weeks, the sources said.
Confidence between Athens and its euro zone partners is at a
low point after three months of radical rhetoric, obstruction of
EU and IMF officials on the ground, contradictory policy
statements and obdurate negotiating tactics.
FRENETIC DIPLOMACY
In frenetic diplomacy ahead of Monday's meeting, Juncker
said he discussed Greece with ECB President Mario Draghi by
telephone on Thursday and would be speaking to Tsipras again
later in the day, just 24 hours after their previous call.
Asked about the risk of a Greek default and exit from the
currency area, the EU chief executive said, "If I were to say
that 'Grexit' was an option, what do you think would happen then
on the financial markets?"
A Commission spokesman said the Brussels Group would
continue negotiations over the weekend.
The Commission is hoping that Tsipras's signing up to a
joint statement with Juncker on Wednesday, which stressed the
need for a fiscally sustainable pension system and competitive
labour market reforms, has committed the prime minister to
delivering the kind of package creditors have been seeking.
Tsipras also spoke by telephone with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, who confirmed that Moscow was ready to provide
financing to Greek companies involved in a planned gas pipeline
project, a Kremlin statement said. It gave no date or amount.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of the
hardliners in the euro zone talks, scoffed that it would be
"wonderful" if Russia were to help Athens, but it would not
provide as much money as Greece needs.
He said he did not have high expectations for any sort of a
breakthrough at Monday's meeting.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling also voiced
doubt about the speed of any deal. "You do not have anything
close to a sensible solution," he told Reuters.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who has been trying to
mediate between Athens and Berlin, the EU's main paymaster, also
said a deal would not come on Monday but in the following days.
Tsipras was totally engaged in seeking a solution to keep Greece
in the euro zone, he said.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview
with the French daily Le Monde that while the final deadline for
a deal was the end of June, "there could also be a deadline if
liquidity problems become too big for Athens".
He ruled out any discussion of debt relief for Greece until
the current bailout programme was successfully completed. Athens
has received 240 billion euros in two bailouts since 2010, but
its economy has shrunk by 25 percent, poverty has soared and a
quarter of its workforce are unemployed.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, sidelined from the
negotiations, said in Brussels he expected a deal within days or
weeks, which should include privatisations, reform of the
pension system, the judiciary and value added tax.
Reprising comments that have made him a leftist hero but
infuriated euro zone partners, Varoufakis said Greece should
never have been given a bailout in 2010 and Germany should come
to terms with the failure of the previous programme.
He charged that 91 percent of the bailout funds had gone to
repay mostly northern European banks.
Varoufakis said a Greek exit from the euro was "a forbidden
thought in our minds" because it would eventually bring the
whole single currency project down.
Late on Thursday, the government said it had asked the head
of the agency responsible for administering a bailout of Greek
banks to resign after she was ordered to stand trial. Anastasia
Sakellariou has been accused of having a role in making bad
loans when she was at now defunct Hellenic Postbank between 2008
and 2012.
Also on Thursday, the Greek parliament passed a law allowing
rehiring of about 4,000 cleaners, school guards and other public
sector workers laid off or earmarked for dismissal under
austerity cuts imposed by the creditors.
While not against the letter of the bailout, which allows
Athens to hire one public employee for every five who leave, the
action combined with the revival of shuttered public broadcaster
ERT and other symbolic steps has irked euro zone negotiators.
