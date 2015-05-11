(Adds joint statement, ministers' comments)
* Greece seeks Eurogroup statement on "significant progress"
* Other ministers sceptical, say key differences remain
* Greece makes IMF payment due Tuesday a day early - sources
* Germany's Schaeuble says Greek referendum could be helpful
By Renee Maltezou and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 11 EU paymaster Germany suggested
on Monday that Greece might need a referendum to approve painful
economic reforms on which its creditors are insisting, but
Athens said it had no such plan for now and others warned a vote
could delay vital aid.
Greece calmed immediate fears of a default by making a
crucial 750 million euro payment to the International Monetary
Fund a day early. But Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the
liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and a deal to release
further funds was needed in the next couple of weeks.
Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress in
slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and
the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank
but said more work was needed to each a deal.
"We acknowledged that more time and effort are needed to
bridge the gaps on the remaining open issues," they said in a
short statement after spending barely an hour on a progress
review on the negotiations behind held among senior officials.
They remain far apart on pension cuts, easing layoffs in the
private sector and over budget targets for this year and next.
Euro zone governments have previously opposed a referendum,
saying there is no time and it could destabilise financial
markets and trigger a run on struggling Greek banks.
When former Prime Minister George Papandreou surprised EU
partners by proposing a plebiscite in 2011 at the height of the
euro zone debt crisis, he was summoned to emergency talks with
leaders of France and Germany and told bluntly to drop the idea.
But with Greece's leftist-led government refusing to budge
on unpopular reforms that run counter to its electoral mandate,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said securing public
backing for the necessary sacrifices might be useful.
A referendum could make it easier for Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to climb down from his election promises.
"If the Greek government thinks it must hold a referendum,
then let it hold a referendum," Schaeuble said on arrival at a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"That might even be a helpful measure for the Greek people
to decide whether it is ready to accept what is necessary, or
whether it wants something different."
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem poured cold water on
the idea, warning that a referendum could delay the disbursement
of some 7.2 billion euros in urgently needed frozen bailout aid.
"Presumably if you have a referendum you will not start
implementing before you have done it and then it doesn't seem to
make sense," the Dutch finance minister said after the meeting.
Sources familiar with ECB thinking said Monday's Eurogroup
statement was not a sufficient basis for the central bank to
allow the Greek government to sell more short-term Treasury
bills to ease its funding crunch, as Athens had sought.
UNREALISTIC
Hinting at growing difficulties in persuading conservative
German lawmakers to go on funding Greece, Schaeuble said it was
unrealistic to think any parliament in Europe would agree
without the backing of the IMF.
Athens has accused the global lender of setting tougher
targets than the European creditors on pension and labour
reforms and a primary fiscal surplus. The three institutions
have denied any internal differences.
European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici cited
progress on reforming value added tax, creating an independent
tax authority and dealing with non-performing loans but said
gaps remained, notably on pension changes and "parts of the
programme that the Greeks do not accept".
Varoufakis, who held private talks with Schaeuble before the
meeting, said a referendum was "a tool which is available" but
it was not on the radar screen for now as far as he was aware.
Schaeuble said there had been little or no progress on
substance in the negotiations. Any release of frozen bailout
funds depended on representatives of the three creditors
certifying implementation of the reforms, not just promises.
Euro zone officials say the real deadline for a deal is
end-May to enable parliamentary approval in some euro zone
countries, notably Germany, in time to release the remaining
funds before the programme expires at the end of June.
Elected in January on promises to end austerity and scrap
the international bailout, the government is refusing to agree
to pension cuts, raise the retirement age, or ease layoffs in
the private sector. It is also at odds with creditors on the
size of the primary budget surplus, which excludes debt
repayments, and on longer-term financing.
Varoufakis was sidelined from the conduct of the talks after
he alienated fellow ministers with outspoken interviews and
economics lectures, climaxing with a clash last month at a
Eurogroup meeting in Riga.
Tsipras shook up the negotiating team and made some
concessions on restarting privatisations and harmonising
value-added tax. But he has so far balked at crossing the "red
lines" of what he calls his popular mandate.
Two-year Greek bond yields edged up to around 21.5 percent
on Monday as nervous investors weighed the risk of a default.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields also ticked up.
A Reuters poll of traders, taken before the IMF repayment,
found that the chance of Greece leaving the euro zone was less
than one in four, down from a 40 percent possibility they
assigned two weeks ago.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki
Koutantou in Athens, Francesco Guarascio, Paul Taylor, Tom
Koerkemeier, Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair
Macdonald in Brussels, Ingrid Melander in Paris and Gergely
Szakacs and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Writing by Paul Taylor;
editing by Anna Willard, David Stamp and Alastair Macdonald)