ATHENS May 12 Greece tapped emergency reserves
in its holding account at the International Monetary Fund to
make a crucial 750 million euro ($839 million) debt payment to
the Fund on Monday, two government officials said on Tuesday.
With Athens close to running out of cash and a deal with its
international creditors still elusive, there had been doubts
whether the leftist-led government would pay the IMF or opt to
save cash to pay salaries and pensions later this month.
Member countries of the IMF have two accounts at the fund -
one where their annual quotas are deposited and a holding
account which may be used for emergencies.
One official told Reuters that Athens used about 650 million
euros from the holding account to make the payment.
"We made use of money in our holding account in the fund,"
the official said, declining to be named. "The government also
used about 100 million of its cash reserves."
Made a day early, the payment calmed immediate fears of a
Greek default, but Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on
Monday the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and a deal
to release further funds was needed in the next couple of weeks.
A second Greek official said on Tuesday that the reserves
the government tapped must be replenished in the IMF account in
"several weeks."
Following legislative changes, Greece has meanwhile gathered
600 million euros of local government and other public entity
money to help it deal with the cash crunch, the government's
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Euro zone finance ministers said on Monday that more work
was needed to reach a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and
the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.
Created in 1945, the IMF is accountable to the 188 countries
that make up its near-global membership. Each member is assigned
a quota, based on its relative size in the world economy, which
determines its contribution to the fund's financial resources.
(1 dollar = 0.8943 euro)
