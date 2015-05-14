(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Firms asked to submit bids for Piraeus
* Bundesbank chief takes hard line on Greece
* Greek government respects central bank independence
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 14 Greece on Thursday offered a
concession to its international lenders by pushing ahead with
the sale of its biggest port, Piraeus.
Greece has asked three firms to submit bids for a majority
stake in the port, a senior privatisation official told Reuters,
unblocking a major sale of a public asset as the EU and the IMF
demand economic reforms from Athens.
Despite the conciliatory move, Germany's Bundesbank showed
no sign of easing off on its hardline stance towards Greece.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann criticised weekly top-ups of
emergency funding to Greek banks, saying in a German newspaper
interview that this broke a taboo against the European central
banking system financing governments.
Greek banks have been drawing emergency liquidity assistance
from the country's central bank, a funding lifeline provided in
exchange for collateral. Greek banks have been using the money
to buy short-term government debt, helping to keep the country's
finances afloat.
The ECB has been raising the cap on the funds weekly, most
recently on Tuesday by 1.1. billion euros to 80 billion euros,
but Weidmann questioned this.
"Given the ban on monetary financing of states, I don't
think it's OK that banks which don't have access to the markets
are being granted loans which then finance the bonds of their
government, which doesn't have access to the markets itself,"
Weidmann told Handelsblatt.
In an apparent attempt to present a more united front as it
struggles to reach a deal with its international lenders,
Greece's leftist government sought to play down tensions with
its own central bank.
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras's relations with
the government have come under scrutiny after a newspaper
accused him of undermining Greece's talks with creditors, and
government officials openly criticised him on other issues.
"The Greek government hasn't opened any issue with Mr.
Stournaras. If issues have surfaced, it wasn't due to the
government's initiative," government spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis told reporters. "The issue of the central bank's
independence, which is fully respected by the Greek government,
is above all an issue for the central bank to defend."
Any deterioration in relations between the two sides could
worsen already difficult talks between Greece and its European
Union and International Monetary Fund lenders, who have been
angered by what they say is the Greek government's refusal to
play by European rules.
The tensions come against the backdrop of limited progress
in talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal as Greece
quickly runs out of cash. Athens emptied an IMF reserves account
to pay the IMF this week, but now faces wage and pension
payments later in the month and fresh debt payments in June.
"The Greek economy, and Greek people, are paying from their
own flesh and as they continue to pay ... this hurts any
prospect of growth," Sakellaridis said, adding Athens would try
its best to meet obligations but needed more cash.
He said Greece is still aiming for a deal with lenders by
end-May, and that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would step up
contacts with EU leaders ahead of a summit in Riga next week.
Greece also said it could ask for an emergency euro zone
finance ministers' meeting after the summit in Riga.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis suggested a debt swap to
push back debt payments to the European Central Bank would help
the country but that such an idea was out of the question
because it filled ECB chief Mario Draghi's "soul with fear".
WEEK OF CRITICISM
Stournaras was appointed central bank governor last June.
Before that he was finance minister in the conservative-led
government, where he spearheaded Greece's return to the bond
markets in April 2014 after a four-year exclusion. But he also
drew criticism from anti-bailout groups for implementing harsh
spending cuts demanded by the EU and IMF.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis this week was quoted as
saying Stournaras's role in winding down ATEbank - a small
lender that gave loans to farmers - in 2012 was a scandal.
"The criticism by Mr. Lafazanis towards Mr. Stournaras
refers to the period that he was finance minister," Sakellaridis
said. "Obviously, today he is a central banker but there can be
and should be political criticism over the period that he was a
finance minister."
Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis this week also questioned
why Stournaras - who suggested Greece tap an IMF holding account
to repay 750 million euros to the fund this week and avoid
default - had not mentioned the funds earlier.
The latest tensions flared when the Efimerida ton Syntakton
newspaper reported over the weekend that the Bank of Greece, in
an email to journalists, leaked economic data including deposit
outflows during Tsipras's first 100 days in power.
Hours later, officials at Tsipras's office called on the
central bank to deny the report, saying the report, if true,
"constitutes a blow to the central bank's independence."
The Bank of Greece has denied that either Stournaras's
office or the bank's press office sent such an e-mail.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Deepa
Babington and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Giles Elgood)