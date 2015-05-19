VIENNA May 19 The Austrian finance minister does not share Greece's optimism that it can reach a cash-for-reform deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund in coming days, he said on Tuesday.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday he expected a deal within the coming week.

"I am not quite so optimistic in this case. If you look at Greece's new demands that they want to use ESM funds to pay back (European Central Bank) debt in order to fill up the ESM again in the long term, I don't think that's a... solution," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.

