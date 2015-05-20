* Senior Syriza lawmaker says no money to pay IMF on June 5
* Greece mulling banking transaction tax, sources say
* Tsipras says Greece hopes to get 7 bln euros released by
June 3
* Moody's warns of high risk of capital controls, deposit
freeze
(Adds Varoufakis comments, ECB cap on liquidity assistance)
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 20 Greece will not be able to make a
payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 unless
foreign lenders provide more aid, a senior ruling party lawmaker
said on Wednesday, the latest warning from Athens that it is on
the verge of default.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist government says it
hopes to reach a cash-for-reforms deal in days, although
European Union and IMF lenders are more pessimistic and say
talks are moving too slowly for that.
Payments to the IMF totalling about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7
billion) fall due next month, starting with a 300 million euro
payment on June 5.
"Now is the moment that negotiations are coming to a head.
Now is the moment of truth, on June 5," Nikos Filis, spokesman
for the ruling Syriza party's lawmakers, told ANT1 television.
"If there is no deal by then that will address the current
funding problem, they won't get any money," he said.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told Britain's Channel 4
news: "If we can, on June 5, repay the IMF and pay pensions and
salaries as well as the other obligations we have to our
internal creditors, we shall. If not, we will have to prioritise
pensioners and public sector workers."
Talks between Greece and its lenders have foundered on
Athens' demand to roll back labour and pension reforms as well
as the lower fiscal targets set under its bailout programme.
Among concessions Athens is mulling is a tax on banking
transactions to help raise revenue, though discussion of the
levy is at an early stage, two sources close to the talks
said.
Varoufakis confirmed the levy was on the table and added
that Athens had alternative proposals to its own plans for a
value-added tax hike, a key issue in the talks.
"WE WANT TO BE A NORMAL COUNTRY"
"Many people ask me: Why don't you conclude the deal?" he
said at an Athens business event. "There is nothing more that
we, who are taking part in this negotiation for four months now,
night and day, want more. To conclude this deal and start
operating like a normal country."
Greek officials have already warned several times in recent
weeks that Athens could run out of cash, only to then meet their
obligations through draconian measures such as ordering state
entities to hand over cash or, in the case of an IMF payment
last week, by emptying out an IMF reserve account.
Four days before the payment was made, Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras wrote to EU and IMF lenders warning that Athens could
not make the 750 million euro payment - prompting accusations of
a bluff that has deepened mistrust.
Still, fresh aid will be needed sooner or later to avoid
bankruptcy. Ratings agency Moody's said there was a high
likelihood that capital controls and a deposit freeze could be
imposed as savers pull deposits from banks over fears of a
national bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone.
The European Central Bank raised the cap on the emergency
liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the Greek
central bank by just 200 million euros, taking the ceiling to
80.2 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday,
adding that the reason behind the small increase was that
deposit outflows had stabilised at very low levels.
The source also said the ECB had held a "long and
exhaustive" discussion on the "haircut" or discount applied to
collateral offered by Greek banks, but that no decision had been
made to increase it.
Despite the spectre of impending bankruptcy, Tsipras has put
on a brave face in public and will lobby European leaders at the
EU summit in Riga this week for a political agreement to break
the impasse.
HOPING FOR 7 BILLION EUROS
Briefing top parliamentary officials in his party on
Tuesday, Tsipras said the government was aiming for a deal by
June 3 that would release over 7 billion euros in pending aid
from the bailout, said one lawmaker who attended the briefing.
The premier also expressed optimism that differences with
lenders on value-added tax hikes, privatisations and budget
targets could be bridged to strike a deal now. Greece is pushing
to delay discussion of pension reform to later this year, the
lawmaker said.
Such a delay would be unlikely to win the sympathy of the
lenders, who want Athens to offer more concessions and focus on
bridging differences at technical-level talks aimed at trying to
make the numbers on work.
EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said a
deal could still be struck in the coming weeks, but would
require political will, as there were still wide differences on
labour and pension issues.
"The Greek government has shown it can be creative in
reimbursing its lenders but we must go quickly (in striking a
deal)," he told a French Senate committee gathering in Paris.
"It's a matter of days and weeks."
In a reminder of the early acrimony in talks between the two
sides, Varoufakis told the German weekly Die Zeit that his
German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble had made mistakes in his
analysis of Greece.
"It is frustrating that we are not able to speak with each
other in a context where arguments count more than relative
power," said Varoufakis, who has been sidelined in recent weeks
in negotiations with lenders.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George
Georgiopoulos in Athens, Ingrid Melander in Paris and Stephen
Brown in Berlin, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)