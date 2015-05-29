By David Ljunggren and Paul Carrel
| DRESDEN, Germany
DRESDEN, Germany May 29 The United States
warned on Friday of a possible accident for the world economy if
Greece and its creditors miss their June deadlines to avert a
debt default.
Germany said there was no sign of a breakthrough.
With Athens struggling to make repayments due next month,
the debt stand-off between Greece and its European Union
partners overshadowed a meeting of policymakers from the Group
of Seven rich nations otherwise held to focus on ways to get the
global economy growing strongly again.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew repeated warnings not to
minimise the global stability risk of Greece sliding out of the
euro zone, even if most of its debt is no longer held by
commercial banks.
"There is great uncertainty in there at a time when the
world needs greater stability and certainty," Lew told reporters
after the G7 meetings.
Greece, which has been stuck in a deep debt crisis for the
past five years, is due to pay back 300 million euros ($329.61
million) to the International Monetary Fund next Friday,
although the IMF has said that deadline could be pushed back
until later in June.
On June 30, Greece's bailout expires, meaning it would be
unable to call on cash currently available to it.
Lew said time was precious. "If you look from January until
now, too much time has been spent unproductively," he said.
He called for agreement quickly on the broad terms of a deal
to avoid the risk of stumbling on difficult details at the last
moment: "I think waiting until the day or two before whatever
the deadline is, is just a way of courting an accident."
Greek officials earlier this week said they were close to an
outline agreement. That claim was quickly quashed by top
officials from euro zone countries and the IMF.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said on Friday
there was no indication of a breakthrough. "The positive news
from Athens is not fully reflected in the talks," he said.
France struck a more optimistic note, however, saying
officials were not considering the possibility of Greece leaving
the euro zone.
"There is no Grexit scenario," Finance Minister Michel Sapin
told reporters.
BUDGETS
Trying to show that Greece had not dominated their meetings,
G7 officials said they had discussed ways to finally put behind
them the financial crisis of 2007-09.
Canada and Germany renewed their calls for countries to
focus on bringing down their budget deficits as the best way to
get their economies growing again.
But in a reminder of the long-standing divisions among
policymakers over the merits of austerity or public spending,
the United States said major economies should consider using
fiscal policies to support growth and avoid deflation.
The G7 said China was progressing towards having its
renmimbi currency included in a basket of currencies used by the
IMF. That would be a recognition of Beijing's clout in the
global economy. But Germany said China was unlikely be given the
green light this year.
The G7 also asked a global bank regulators body, the
Financial Stability Fund, to work on a code of conduct for
bankers as part of its efforts to make sure the financial
services industry does not put the world economy at risk again.
($1 = 0.9102 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin and Jan Strupczewski;
writing by William Schomberg)