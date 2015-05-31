* Greek govt had hoped for deal by Sunday
* Major issues holding up deal still unresolved-source
* Deal not expected Sunday but close - Greek official
By Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, May 31 Greece and its creditors were
continuing talks on a cash-for-reforms deal but are expected to
miss a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to
unlock aid, sources close to the talks said.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months without
luck on a deal. Pressure to strike one has intensified as Athens
faces a debt payment on June 5 as well as the expiration of its
bailout programme on June 30.
The government said this week it was looking for a deal by
Sunday, but sources close to the talks at the so-called Brussels
Group of EU/IMF creditors said that was unlikely.
"Brussels Group talks will continue today, in the evening.
Although we don't expect a deal today we are very close," a
Greek government official said on condition of anonymity.
Another source close to the talks said the major issues
holding up a deal remained. It was not immediately clear if the
talks would continue in Brussels on Monday.
In an interview published in newspaper Corriere della Sera
on Sunday, Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said he
expected a deal in "a few days", followed by a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers to approve disbursement of the aid.
Asked whether the debt payment to the IMF on June 5 was at
risk and there was a question of lumping it together with other
instalments that fall due next month, Stathakis said: "There
shouldn't be any need. No danger."
Athens has frequently said it is on the verge of a deal in
recent weeks but international lenders have been less
optimistic, citing Greece's resistance to labour and pension
reforms that are conditions for more aid.
In a sign of greater willingness to compromise, Interior
Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Saturday that Greece was open to
pushing back parts of its anti-austerity programme to reach a
deal this week..
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chaired an eight-hour
meeting of ministers involved in negotiations on Saturday which
took stock of the progress made in talks with the lenders.
Tsipras is expected to have a teleconference with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois
Hollande later on Sunday - his second in four days - in a bid to
help close the deal, a Greek government official said.
Tsipras has long sought a political push to end negotiations
and get aid flowing to his cash-strapped country, though the
lenders have insisted that Greece must wrap up talks at the
technical level with adequate concessions on reforms so that its
budget and debt numbers add up.
Merkel and Hollande are also expected to meet Juncker at a
business event in Berlin on Monday that could provide a chance
to discuss Greece.
(Writing by Angeliki Koutantou and Deepa Babington, additional
reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Susan Thomas)