* Greek govt had hoped for deal by Sunday
* Major issues holding up deal still unresolved-source
* Greek, German, French leaders see need for quick deal
By Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, May 31 Greece and its European creditors
agreed on the need to reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as
Athens missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an
agreement to unlock aid, sources close to the talks said.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a
reforms agreement. Without a deal, Athens risks default or
bankruptcy in weeks.
The pressure has intensified in recent days as Athens faces
a payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 as well
as the expiration of its bailout programme on June 30.
The government said this week it was looking for a deal by
Sunday, but sources close to the talks at the so-called Brussels
Group of EU/IMF creditors said that was unlikely.
In a phone call on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande - the second in
four days - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pushed for a
political solution for the country's economic troubles.
"(The teleconference) took place in a very good climate," a
Greek official said, adding that all three recognised the need
for a quick deal.
Tsipras has long sought a political push to end negotiations
and get aid flowing to his cash-strapped country. But the
lenders have insisted that Greece must wrap up talks at the
technical level with adequate concessions on reforms so that its
budget and debt numbers add up.
In a column published on French daily Le Monde's website on
Sunday, Tsipras said Greece should not be blamed for not yet
reaching a deal with its creditors and called on fellow European
leaders to bypass technical talks and come to a political
solution.
"If we have not reached an agreement with our partners, it's
not because of our intransigence or incomprehensible positions
from the Greek side," Tsipras wrote.
"It is rather because of the obsession of some institutional
representatives who insist on unreasonable solutions and are
being indifferent to the democratic result of recent Greek
elections."
He said the Greek government had been ready to make
compromises, for instance on privatisations, despite its
ideological opposition to them.
Labour and pension reforms are believed to be among the big
sticking points with Athens. Another source close to the talks
said the major issues holding up a deal remained.
DEAL "IN A FEW DAYS"
Earlier, a Greek government official speaking on condition
of anonymity, said the two sides were "very close" to a deal but
one was not expected on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear if the talks would continue in
Brussels on Monday.
In an interview published in newspaper Corriere della Sera
on Sunday, Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said he
expected a deal in "a few days", followed by a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers to approve disbursement of the aid.
Asked whether the 300 million euro ($329.49 million) payment
to the IMF on June 5 was at risk and there was a question of
lumping it together with other instalments that fall due next
month, Stathakis said: "There shouldn't be any need. No danger."
Athens has frequently said it is on the verge of a deal in
recent weeks but international lenders have been less
optimistic, citing Greece's resistance to labour and pension
reforms that are conditions for more aid.
In a sign of greater willingness to compromise, Interior
Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Saturday that Greece was open to
pushing back parts of its anti-austerity programme to reach a
deal this week..
