TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on supply, soft 3-year auction

* U.S. 3-year yield reaches 7-week peak after soft auction * Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields higher * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting a five-week peak as investors were making room in their portfolios for $62 billion in supply from the May refunding and a growing calendar of corporate bo