* Commission chief refuses Tsipras phone call - EU official
* Greece denies report, says Tsipras spoke to
Merkel/Hollande
* Debt impasse to weigh on G7 summit in Germany
By Jan Strupczewski and Lefteris Papadimas
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 6 The European Union's
chief executive declined to speak to Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Saturday after the leftist leader rejected as
"absurd" international creditors' terms for a cash-for-reform
deal to keep his country from default.
An EU official said European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, who has tried to bridge the gap between
Athens and its lenders, refused to take a telephone call from
the Greek premier since there was nothing new to discuss.
A Greek government official denied the report and said
Tsipras held a conference call on the debt crisis with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
The unresolved debt impasse, which is weighing on financial
markets and could hit the global economic recovery, will hang
over a Group of Seven leaders' summit that Merkel will chair in
southern Germany from Sunday. A German spokesman said Tsipras
was not invited.
With time running out for a debt deal and Greece struggling
to meet its payment obligations, relations between Athens and
its European and IMF lenders have turned increasingly raw.
A European Commission spokeswoman said in a text message: "I
can confirm that there was a request for a call. President
Juncker and PM Tsipras will certainly stay in contact in the
coming days, as was said in the statement on Wednesday night."
Tsipras had been due to return to Brussels for more talks on
Friday but, faced with a backlash inside his Syriza party, went
to the Greek parliament instead and denounced the creditors'
conditions as a "very bad negotiating trick".
"The Greek prime minister requested a phone call for 1100
CET on Saturday, but Juncker declined because there has been no
progress in the discussions, and proposals that the Greek side
promised on Wednesday night to deliver on Thursday have not
arrived," the EU official told Reuters.
"There have been no new developments so there was nothing to
discuss," the official said.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz, who has been
supportive of Greece's cause, also voiced exasperation, telling
the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper: "The stubbornness of the
Greek government is infuriating."
German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat
more sympathetic to Athens than his conservative coalition
partners, warned in a newspaper interview that the mood in
Germany was now for letting Greece leave the euro zone.
Asked if he saw a deal soon, Gabriel said: "That depends
solely on the Greek government. Europe has gone to its limits."
Greece postponed a payment to the International Monetary
Fund due on Friday until the end of June, highlighting its
precarious cash position and spooking markets. The move gave it
a few extra days to negotiate a deal it wants linked to future
debt relief.
An EU diplomat said Tsipras would fly to Brussels on Tuesday
before a two-day EU-Latin America summit, and that would be an
opportunity for political talks on a solution, while experts
from Greece and the EU/IMF lenders work on detail in parallel
technical negotiations.
EXASPERATED
Brussels officials still believe Tsipras wants a deal but
they are exasperated with Greek rhetoric and brinkmanship.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis kept up that barrage on
Saturday, saying that the proposal handed to Tsipras on
Wednesday was "almost offensive".
"I cannot imagine they really meant this to be the basis for
an agreement, it was meant as an aggressive move, to terrorise
the Greek government. Without realising that this government
cannot be terrorised," he told Sunday's Proto Thema newspaper.
By focusing anger on two of the lenders' key demands, the
scrapping of an income supplement for the poorest pensioners and
the hiking of value-added tax on electricity, Tsipras left open
possible alternatives to those measures to clinch an agreement.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters the
creditors' plan was negotiable, not an ultimatum, and urged
Athens to offer an alternative to the pension benefits cut, to
which he said Greek objections were "not without legitimacy".
Officials have said mid-June is the final deadline for a
deal to secure ministerial approval and parliamentary backing
for disbursement before Greece's 240 billion euro ($267
billion) bailout expires at the end of the month.
The lenders added an incentive by raising the prospect of
releasing an additional 10.9 billion euros in frozen funds
originally earmarked for bank recapitalisation to tide Athens
over a big repayment hump in July and August.
But the EU official cautioned that with each day that
deposits continue to flow out of Greek banks, the amount
potentially available to the state from that fund diminishes,
since the lenders will need it to rebuild their reserves.
Merkel tried to force a deal before the annual G7 meeting of
leaders of major industrial democracies at Schloss Elmau in
Bavaria from Sunday. She is keen to avoid it turning into
another crisis summit on the euro zone that would showcase
Europe's inability to solve the problems of its single currency.
European officials said they did not want to be lectured on
Greece by U.S. President Barack Obama, but they expected Merkel,
France's Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and the
presidents of the European Commission and the European Council,
Juncker and Donald Tusk, to discuss the way forward to a
solution on the sidelines.
An Obama administration briefing reporters before the G7
said: "We're obviously encouraging all sides to continue to
focus on finding a solution that's going to allow Greece to
chart a path to recovery."
One far-left Greek deputy minister suggested snap elections
as a way out, by obtaining public legitimacy for difficult
decisions to secure aid. But two ministers said on Saturday they
saw no case for an early poll and an opinion poll showed Greeks
have little appetite for a return to the ballot box just five
months after Tsipras won power promising to end austerity.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Gavin Jones in
Athens and Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)