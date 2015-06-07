(Adds White House, Merkel, Renzi comments)
* Juncker accuses Tsipras of misrepresenting lenders' terms
* Merkel says still a lot of work to do in Greek talks
* Greece says wants to continue debt talks "at political
level"
* EU officials said deal needed this week to unlock funds in
time
By Paul Taylor
KRUEN, Germany, June 7 The European Union's
exasperation with Greece burst into the open on Sunday when its
chief executive rebuked leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
and warned that time was running out to conclude a debt deal to
avert a damaging Greek default.
In unusually sharp terms, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker accused Tsipras of distorting proposals by
international creditors for a cash-for-reform agreement and of
dragging his feet in offering an alternative.
He urged Athens to put its own ideas on the table swiftly to
enable talks to resume on the sidelines of an EU-Latin America
summit on Wednesday in Brussels.
U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the Greek crisis with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in private talks before a Group
of Seven industrial nations' summit in Germany and expressed
hope that Greece and its partners would chart a course without
causing volatility in financial markets, the White House said.
Merkel said she, Juncker and French President Francois
Hollande briefed the G7 leaders on the Greek debt talks.
"We could not say that the problem was solved," she told ZDF
television, adding there was still a lot of work to do and "we
haven't reached the finishing line yet".
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said G7 leaders agreed
that everything must be done to prevent Greece leaving the euro
zone but it was up to Athens now to give a positive signal.
In Athens, a government official said Greece wanted to
continue to negotiate "at a political level" to find convergence
with the lenders. However, the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund have made clear the numbers must first add up in
technical negotiations before there can be a political deal.
Tsipras had been expected to return to Brussels last Friday
to resume negotiations. But faced with a backlash against the
creditors' proposal in his Syriza party, he went to parliament
in Athens instead and denounced the offer as "absurd".
Juncker came close to accusing him of duplicity.
"I don't have a personal problem with Alexis Tsipras, quite
the contrary. He was my friend, he is my friend. But friendship,
in order to maintain it, has to have some minimum rules," he
told a news conference at the G7 summit.
Asked when the last chance was for Greece to reach a deal
and receive urgently needed funds remaining from a 240 billion
euro bailout, Juncker said: "For sure there will be a deadline."
He did not mention a date, but EU officials said agreement
was needed this week to allow time for ministerial and
parliamentary approval of the disbursement of funds before the
bailout programme expires at the end of June.
An EU official said the Commission chief had refused to take
a phone call from Tsipras on Saturday to show his displeasure.
Juncker confirmed that Tsipras had tried to call him but said he
first wanted to receive and have time to study a Greek
counter-proposal before speaking to him again.
European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs EU
summits, criticised the leftist Greek government's virulent
rhetoric against European and IMF lenders.
"If someone says I will lend you money but please give it
back to me in the future, that person is not a ruthless robber,
and it's not true (that) debtors are always moral and creditors
are always immoral," Tusk told reporters.
PENSIONS CUT NEGOTIABLE
Juncker said he had made clear to Tsipras last week that
items to which Greece objected, such as a demand to scrap an
income supplement for the poorest pensioners, were open to
negotiation if Athens put forward alternatives that yielded
equivalent savings.
"He didn't tell parliament that we did address that subject
already," the EU chief fumed.
There was no immediate reaction from Tsipras' office to the
EU leaders' criticism, but Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
continued the broadside against Greece's creditors in a blog
post on Sunday.
"Greater austerity is being demanded from an economy that is
on its knees, owing to the heftiest dose of austerity any
country has ever had to endure in peacetime," he wrote.
"No offer of debt relief. No plan for boosting investment.
And certainly, as of yet, no 'Speech of Hope' for this fallen
people," Varoufakis said.
He urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to address Greeks
to signal Europe was ready to end its demands for austerity,
just as U.S. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes had given hope
to Germans in a celebrated 1946 speech after World War Two.
Opinion polls show three-quarters of Greeks want to stay in
the euro zone and a majority want the government to reach a deal
with the lenders even if that means more sacrifices.
Juncker said he continued to rule out a Greek exit from the
single currency but cautioned that that did not mean he could
"pull a rabbit out of a hat" to prevent it if Greece was not
willing to make an effort.
Juncker is widely seen as the senior EU official most
sympathetic to Greece, and his display of anger showed how far
Athens has gone in alienating its few allies in the bloc.
Among hardliners in the euro zone, Slovakian Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir said the Greek government had won
elections by promising things it could not deliver.
"The euro zone countries are trying to keep them in the euro
zone but not at any cost," he said. "They have to surrender, to
continue with the programme."
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones and Lefteris Papadimas in
Athens and Michael Kahn in Bratislava; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Noah Barkin)