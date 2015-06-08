(Adds report of extension offer, Noyer quote)
* Athens talks of compromise after Tsipras rejected proposal
* Merkel says "not much time left"
* EU official says "no new developments" on cash-for-aid
deal
* Bailout programme due to expire at end of June
By Renee Maltezou and Noah Barkin
ATHENS/KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Greece proclaimed
a new willingness to compromise with its international creditors
on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time
was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in
the euro.
Three days after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his
parliament the latest proposal from the EU and IMF was "absurd",
the Greek government said it was ready to negotiate a settlement
acceptable to both sides by the end of this month - when
Greece's bailout programme expires and it faces the prospect of
default on its debts.
For all the more positive mood music, a European Union
official reported "no new developments" in the hunt for a deal
under which the creditors would resume aid in return for
promises of more austerity.
Athens and Brussels exchanged proposals last week in the
hope of breaking an impasse that, if unresolved, could force
Greece out of the euro zone, an event that could shake financial
markets and even the global economy.
Merkel, who is due to meet Tsipras along with French
President Francois Hollande on Wednesday, stressed she wanted
Greece to remain part of the currency bloc.
But, speaking after a summit of the Group of Seven
industrialised nations in Germany, she said there was "not much
time left".
U.S. President Barack Obama said after the meeting in the
Bavarian Alps that the Greeks need to make "some tough political
choices" and both sides must show flexibility.
Hollande underlined that to reach the end of June deadline,
a deal had to be nailed down soon. Tsipras has called for broad
political negotiations, but Hollande made clear the EU was more
interested in the details of what he will promise.
"We must quickly have, in the coming hours or days,
technical talks to narrow positions and to replace the proposals
Greece cannot accept with alternative measures," he said after
the G7 meeting.
As he spoke, European Economics Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici held talks in Brussels with Greece's chief negotiator
Euclid Tsakalotos and minister of state Nikos Pappas.
BAILOUT EXTENSION?
The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources as saying the
creditors last week proposed extending the bailout programme
until March 2016 in return for steps including pension cuts and
tax increases.
One senior euro zone official said he was unaware of any
such proposal. Greek officials were unavailable for comment on
the report.
Tsipras's uncompromising remarks on Friday risk costing him
what friends he had left in Brussels.
With European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
expressing open exasperation, Greek government spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis signalled a flexibility that was absent from
Tsipras's speech.
"Definitely our proposal is the starting point,"
Sakellaridis told a news conference. "The target of the Greek
delegation is to explore the possibility of an agreement that
will satisfy both sides." He left open the possibility of
another extension to the programme.
Even Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who fell out badly
with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier in the
negotiations, joined in the spirit. He described talks with
Schaeuble in Berlin on Monday as "very helpful" and "extremely
friendly".
Opinion polls suggest the Greek public are willing to accept
some compromises in a deal with the creditors to resume the
funding that has kept their country afloat since it almost went
bankrupt in 2010. A poll by the University of Macedonia for Skai
TV released on Monday indicated that just 16 percent wanted to
leave the euro, while 51.5 percent feared it could happen.
However, the EU and IMF are insisting that yet more reform
and austerity be imposed on a population that has already
suffered a plunge in living standards and soaring unemployment.
JUNCKER "DEPRESSED"
An EU official travelling with Juncker at the G7 summit
said he had still not received Greek counter-proposals that
Tsipras promised last Wednesday.
"There are absolutely no new developments," the official
said. Juncker accused Tsipras on Sunday of failing to keep his
word, misrepresenting the creditors' offer and misleading his
parliament.
One official from Germany, where public opinion is deeply
hostile to Greek demands for aid, gave a blunter assessment:
"Juncker was really enthusiastic about Tsipras, and now he's
depressed. We were never enthusiastic about him, and so we're
not depressed now."
Athens badly needs the creditors to release remaining funds
from the bailout programme to meet debt repayments by the end of
June but Tsipras told parliament he would not accept an
agreement that did not include the promise of debt relief.
The European Central Bank, which is authorising emergency
funding for Greek banks to offset huge deposit withdrawals by
anxious savers, said any departure from the euro would not cause
the kind of international havoc that threatened the bloc after
Athens first ran into trouble.
Speaking in Canada, ECB Governing Council member Christian
Noyer also said Athens had only "a matter of days" as any
agreement would need to be approved by various European
legislatures before the end of June.
"Frankly speaking, we have not seen a convincing bunch of
proposals that ... would be able to convincingly restart the
economy," said Noyer, who is the French central bank chief.
Syriza won power this year on promises to win a reduction in
Greece's debt mountain and to walk away from the 240 billion
euro bailout programme.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor, Jan Strupczewski, George
Georgiopoulos, Karolina Tagaris, Ingrid Melander, Randall Palmer
and Allison Lampert; writing by Deepa Babington and David Stamp;
editing by Philippa Fletcher and Kevin Liffey)