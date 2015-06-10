* EU says ball in Greek court to offer alternatives to
By Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS, June 10 The leaders of Germany, France
and the European Commission told Greece on Wednesday it must
reach a deal with its creditors and stop seeking softer terms in
a political fix to unlock desperately needed funds.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said a
cash-for-reform deal with Athens was still possible in time for
their June 18 meeting with just a few issues remaining to be
solved, but Greek counter-proposals were not yet satisfactory.
Without a deal to release fresh cash by the end of this
month, Greece is heading for a default, with severe consequences
for its economy and the risk of sliding out of the euro area.
Spokesmen for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande said they would meet leftist Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after dinner at a European Union
summit with Latin American countries in Brussels.
But Merkel stressed that while they want to keep Greece in
the 19-nation single currency area, that required it to conclude
technical talks with the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
"The message will be: you've got to continue negotiations
with the three institutions," she told reporters.
A German spokesman dismissed as "pure invention" a media
report that Merkel might agree to a deal if Greece committed to
at least one major economic reform sought by the creditors,
saying it was up to the institutions.
Athens said it was waiting for the lenders to respond to
ideas it put forward on Monday. Euro zone officials said those
proposals were inadequate to plug budget holes and dodged key
pension and labour reforms to make the economy more competitive.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who
accused Tsipras on Sunday of misrepresenting the creditors'
proposals and misleading his parliament, had a brief meeting
with the Greek leader and agreed to resume talks on Thursday.
"For this final push, the Commission is of the view that the
ball is now clearly in the court of the Greek government,"
spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.
Tsipras has denounced creditors' demands to scrap an income
top-up for the poorest pensioners and to refrain from unilateral
moves to reintroduce collective bargaining or raise the minimum
wage - policies that are anathema for his leftist Syriza party.
Brussels says he is free to put forward alternative measures
provided the numbers add up to deliver a small primary budget
surplus before debt service payments.
A Greek official accompany Tsipras told reporters it was
hard for Athens to make more concessions.
"We believe that if there is good will from all sides, if
there is political will, then it would be possible to reach a
deal. The Greek side has done what it had to do and what it can
do. There are deliberations on every level possible in order to
reach a deal," the official said.
In a further complication, a Greek court ruled that the
government should reverse cuts to private sector pensions it
made in 2012 as a condition of its bailout agreement because the
reductions deprived pensioners of the right to a decent life.
DEFAULT
In Helsinki, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned
that time was running out fast and the institutions needed time
to assess whatever new proposals Greece might make.
"We are still open to serious alternatives, but the
alternatives of the last couple of days have not been of a high
enough standard," he told a news conference after talks with
Finish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb.
Athens is likely to default on a 1.6 billion euro repayment
due to the IMF at the end of June unless it receives fresh funds
from its bailout or the European Central Bank lets it sell more
short-term debt to Greek banks.
That will only happen if the two sides can agree in the
coming days on a cash-for-reform deal that has been the focus of
acrimonious negotiations for the last four months.
A default could lead to the imposition of capital controls
and possibly put Greece on a path to becoming the first country
to leave the 19-nation single currency area, undermining the
euro's avowed irreversibility.
An EU official said the Greek document did not address
pension or labour market reforms sought by the creditors.
For its part, Greece appears to be insisting it will not
sign any deal unless it contains a commitment to official debt
relief, while the creditors say they will only start discussing
debt rescheduling once a deal is signed and implemented.
One of the Greek documents discussed options for debt
restructuring, which the creditors say is irrelevant now because
debt sustainability can only be assessed once Athens implements
reforms promised in exchange for aid it has already received.
The creditors say it is now impossible to disburse the
remainder of the money available to Greece under the existing
bailout -- 7.2 billion euros -- without a formal extension of
the bailout beyond its June 30 expiry date.
A Greek official said Athens' latest proposal envisages an
extension until March 2016 provided the terms include a debt
restructuring -- a request already made public and rejected.
Financial markets have taken the Greek debt impasse in their
stride, with little impact on euro zone bonds and stocks other
than Greek financial instruments, even in a stressful period for
government bonds globally.
In the past two months, as bond yields jumped worldwide due
to improving inflation and growth expectations, the gap between
benchmark German Bund yields and Italian, Spanish or Portuguese
borrowing costs over 10 years has widened only slightly.
EU officials say the euro zone has put in place institutions
since the start of the Greek crisis in 2010 with a financial
rescue fund, a single banking supervisor and resolution system
and better enforce fiscal rules that would prevent contagion to
other peripheral states if Athens were to leave the euro.
Some market specialists are less certain.
"If Greece does exit then it is possible that all hell
breaks loose and that risk assets and peripheral government
bonds suffer," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG
Capital.
"However the least likely outcome is that Greece leaves and
that the Eurozone takes no measures to stop speculation that it
might fall apart."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Deepa
Babington in Athens, Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Marius
Zaharia in London; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Janet
McBride and Giles Elgood)