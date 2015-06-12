(Adds Greek denial, new talks in Brussels)
* Athens denies default was discussed
* Merkel says "where there's a will there's a way"
* Greece accuses IMF of pressure tactics
* Talks to resume in Brussels on Saturday
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, June 12 EU officials have held
their first formal talks on the possibility of a Greek default,
officials said on Friday, but the darkening outlook failed to
fluster Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who holed up with his
negotiators after proclaiming optimism at an open air concert.
In Athens, a government official denied that the possibility
of Greece failing to honour its debt commitments had been
discussed by the European Union, and said meetings with
creditors would resume in Brussels on Saturday.
No one knows, least of all in Athens or Brussels, whether
the anti-austerity government can reach a deal with its lenders
before an end-June deadline and thereby avoid putting the
country in grave danger of crashing out of the euro zone.
But senior euro zone officials are taking no chances, and
discussed a series of scenarios in Bratislava late on Thursday,
several officials told Reuters. These included a possible
default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment that Greece
must make to the International Monetary Fund, the global lender
of last resort, at the end of this month, they said.
While Europe let loose a barrage of warnings, the leftist
Greek government exuded calm and optimism. A cheerful Tsipras
was mobbed by supporters late on Thursday at an open air concert
to celebrate the reopening of a TV station, still wearing the
blue suit he had worn at crisis talks that morning in Brussels.
His boisterous mood belied his tough talks with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
on Wednesday, and European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker on Thursday. Juncker jokingly called the meeting room a
"torture room".
The failure to break the stalemate prompted the IMF to send
home its team of negotiators on Thursday.
Nevertheless, the Greek government official said Athens was
ready to submit counter-proposals to bridge differences with its
creditors at the EU and IMF, and hoped for a deal when the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meets on June 18.
The Bratislava talks, called to prepare for the Eurogroup
meeting, concluded that there were three scenarios, and that the
best of them, reaching a deal next week, was the least likely.
The second scenario was a further extension of Greece's
current bailout programme, which expires this month at the same
time as Greece must repay the 1.6 billion euros to the IMF. The
third - discussed formally for the first time at such a senior
level in the EU - was to accept that Greece could default.
The meeting reached no decision or concrete conclusion, the
officials said.
EXTREME SCEPTICISM
Most officials argued it was unlikely that creditors, which
include the European Central Bank, would strike a
cash-for-reforms deal with Athens in time to disburse 7.2
billion euros still available under a rescue programme extended
in February for four months.
"It would require progress in a matter of days that has not
been possible in weeks. The reaction of the ECB, the IMF and
several member states was extremely sceptical," one official
familiar with the discussions said.
The Greek representative in Bratislava said Athens would do
everything to reach a deal in time, other officials said.
Merkel urged Athens and its creditors on Friday to keep
pushing for a deal. "Where there's a will there's a way, but the
will has to come from all sides so it's important that we keep
speaking with each other," she told a conference in Berlin.
Tsipras's government was elected in February promising to
reject the austerity policies it says have worsened one of the
deepest economic depressions in modern times. It says it wants a
deal with creditors that would keep Greece in the euro zone, but
not at a cost of violating "red lines", such as deeper cuts to
pensions and workers' rights.
COMMON CAUSE
Thursday's departure of IMF experts gave Athens one area of
common cause with its European creditors.
"The non-participation of the IMF in the political
negotiation amounts to nothing more than putting pressure on
everyone - the Commission, the ECB, Greece," a Greek official
said. "It is piling pressure in all directions - especially
Berlin - with the aim of implementing tough policies in Greece
in order to secure its money."
Tsipras has tried to create an impression of business as
usual. His first engagement after returning from Brussels on
Thursday was a concert celebrating the revival of the ERT state
TV station, closed exactly two years ago under cuts ordered by
the EU and IMF lenders.
Tsipras cheered the event - and the reversal of austerity it
symbolised - as "a celebration of democracy".
"It is not the government that reopened ERT but the
struggles of the Greek people. Today we should all be happy and
look to the future with optimism," he said.
Tsipras met for about three hours with his negotiating team
on Friday. His deputy prime minister and chief negotiator will
lead the team in Brussels on Saturday.
Renewed uncertainty put European markets on the backfoot and
sent Greece's top share index down almost six percent on
Friday. The German Bild newspaper reported that
the German government was holding "concrete consultations",
including about how Athens might introduce capital controls
restricting bank withdrawals in Greece and transfers abroad
should the country go bust.
Economists believe a solution remains possible but
acknowledge that the creditors may soon tell Athens to accept
their demands or face "Grexit" - market shorthand for Greece
becoming the first country to exit the euro zone.
"We are getting close to ... this take-it-or leave-it
scenario," said Derek Halpenny from the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi. "But nobody in my view is ready to trade the
'Grexit' view yet. The expectation is still that a deal will be
reached."
Standard & Poor's credit ratings agency downgraded four
Greek banks on Friday. This followed its cut of Greece's
sovereign rating on Wednesday deeper into junk territory.
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki
Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos, Karolina Tagaris, Marine
Pennetier, Caroline Copley, Marc Jones and Andrew Callus;
Writing by Matthias Williams and David Stamp; Editing by Peter
Graff and Crispian Balmer)