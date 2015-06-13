(Adds details on Brussels meeting, debt swap proposal)
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, June 13 Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras said he was willing to accept unpalatable
compromises to secure a deal with international creditors
provided he gets debt relief in return, something that Germany
refuses to countenance.
With Greece heading towards possible default and bankruptcy,
he told his negotiating team before it took a counter-proposal
to Brussels that without debt relief he would reject any
settlement that isolates his country from the rest of Europe.
In little more than a fortnight, Athens must repay 1.6
billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund
with money it does not have.
Greek ministers arrived in Brussels on Saturday to resume
negotiations on a cash-for-reforms deal with the EU and IMF
creditors that ended in stalemate on Thursday.
The counter-proposal offering concessions on budget issues
is designed to break the deadlock that is threatening Greece's
future in the euro zone.
Tsipras, who was elected in January on promises to end
austerity, made it clear he was willing to give ground but with
strings attached that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is
unlikely to accept.
"If we have a sustainable solution, regardless of how
difficult the compromise is, we will bear the burden because the
only criteria are exiting the crisis and the bailouts," a
government official quoted Tsipras as telling the ministers on
Friday night before they headed to Brussels.
Tsipras used the term "sustainable solution" to refer to a
long-standing demand for large parts of Greece's mountainous
debts to be written off or rescheduled - something he believes
is vital if the Greek economy is to start getting back on its
feet after a six-year depression.
Much of that debt is owed to Germany, the biggest
contributor to Greece's 240 billion euro bailouts. Any
acceptance by Merkel that the money might never be paid back
would almost certainly create uproar among the country's
politicians and taxpayers.
EU officials question Greek assertions that the debt is
asphyxiating the economy. The government's immediate problems
are with repaying loans from the IMF and European Central Bank
while privately held debt is relatively modest following a major
write-down in 2012.
The bulk of the debt is European bailout loans but Athens
does not have to start repaying these until 2023. The debt is
accruing interest, meaning that it will grow over the next eight
years, but the annual rate is below what Italy pays and in any
case the interest payments also begin only in 2023.
Nevertheless, Tsipras appears to be seeking a gesture on
debt from Europe that will allow him to sell a harsh deal to his
radical left Syriza party and Greek voters.
Tsipras signalled that without debt relief, he would reject
any deal involving curbs on the right of Greek workers to
bargain collectively on pay - something that union members
elsewhere take for granted.
"If Europe desires the split and the continuation of
subjugation, we will make the big decision to say 'no' and fight
the battle for the dignity of the people and our national
sovereignty," he said.
PSYCHOLOGICAL PRESSURE
Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis gave more details
on the negotiating stand, such as on the primary surplus - a
budget balance that excludes debt repayments - and the
creditors' demands for yet more of the austerity that has
already radically reduced Greeks' living standards.
"The government seeks a solution which will include a debt
relief, low primary surpluses, no wage and pension cuts, an
investment package and restarting the economy," he told Agora
newspaper.
"Debt relief is not an ideological obsession or a symbolic
move, but a necessary condition to relieve people and jumpstart
the economy," he added.
The Greek delegation, led by the deputy prime minister and
chief negotiator, met European Commission and ECB officials in
Brussels for low-key talks late on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, EU officials said representatives of euro zone
member states had formally discussed a series of scenarios,
including for the first time one which involved a possible Greek
default on the repayment to the IMF due by the end of June.
Athens, which attended a meeting of the official-level Euro
Working Group on Thursday, has denied that any such scenario had
come up.
Defaulting on a repayment to the IMF, the global lender of
last resort, would have profound consequences. The ECB would
probably have to halt emergency lending that supports Greek
banks, which have suffered huge withdrawals by anxious savers.
Athens would then probably have to impose capital controls
on deposit withdrawals and payments abroad in a series of events
that would put Greece's future in the euro in grave danger.
But Sakellaridis dismissed such a scenario. "The Greek
banking system is steady and solvent, which is being proven
every day. Any other theories are just part of the negotiation,
a form of (mainly psychological) pressure."
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis proposed a debt swap
involving the ESM, Europe's bailout mechanism, to help Athens
meet a further 6.7 billion euros that it must repay to the ECB
in July and August.
Varoufakis played down any possibility of Greece being
forced out of the euro. "It is also possible that a comet will
hit planet Earth," he told BBC radio. "(But) I don't believe
that any sensible European bureaucrat or politician will go down
that road."
Asked if the EU and IMF were bluffing, he said: "I hope they
are."
