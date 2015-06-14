(Adds new material, quote in paragraphs 2-5)
* Finance ministers must make political decision on Thursday
* German Social Democrat turns on Tsipras
* Sentiment growing that "enough is enough" - Gabriel
By Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 14 Talks on ending a
deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up
in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their
frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default
that threatens its future in the euro.
European Union officials blamed the collapse on Athens,
saying it had failed to offer anything new to secure the funding
it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.
Greece retorted it was still ready to talk, but that EU and
IMF officials had said they were not authorised to negotiate
further. Athens insists it will never give in to demands for
more pension and wage cuts.
"This is very disappointing and sad. It was a last attempt
to bridge our differences but the gap is too large. One can
discuss a gap, but this is an ocean," said a person who was
close to the talks.
Both sides acknowledged the talks had lasted less than an
hour, although even here accounts differed: Greece put the
length at 45 minutes, EU officials at half an hour.
Following what it called this "last attempt" at a solution,
the EU's executive Commission said euro zone finance ministers
would now tackle the issue when they meet on Thursday.
With no technical deal apparently possible, the ministers
are likely to have to make difficult political decisions on
Greece's membership of the currency bloc.
Failure to keep Greece in the euro, after years of arduous
negotiations and two emergency bailouts totalling 240 billion
euros, would send it lurching into the unknown and mark a
historic blow to the EU's most ambitious project.
Last Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had
indicated he would accept painful compromises on demands for
austerity and reform in return for debt relief.
But the Commission said after the talks, which also involved
the European Central Bank, that "the Greek proposals remain
incomplete".
"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as
there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek
authorities and the joint requirements of Commission, ECB and
IMF," it said. These amounted to up to 2 billion euros a year in
permanent budget savings.
EU officials said Athens had moved closer to the lenders on
the size of Greece's primary surplus - the budget balance before
its debt repayments - but had not said how it intended to
achieve this. Otherwise the Greek delegation, led by Deputy
Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis, had offered nothing new, they
added.
Dragasakis said the Greek delegation remained ready to
resume talks but blamed European lenders for insisting on
pension cuts and value-added tax hikes to close the projected
budget gap.
CONFRONTATIONAL LINE
European leaders have piled pressure on Tsipras to offer
major concessions in the search for a deal with the EU and IMF
as the country faces a debt default in just over two weeks.
The talks' failure followed signs of an increasingly
confrontational line by Greece's European Union partners. The
toughest language came not from Greece's long-standing
conservative critics but from German Social Democrat chief
Sigmar Gabriel, who until recently had been regarded as
sympathetic, at least by Berlin standards.
He wrote in Bild newspaper that he wanted to keep Greece in
the euro. "But not only is time running out but so too is
patience across Europe. Everywhere in Europe, the sentiment is
growing that enough is enough," said Gabriel, who is
vice-chancellor in Angela Merkel's grand coalition government.
"The shadow of an exit of Greece from the euro zone takes on
ever clearer shape," he said. "Repeated apparently final
attempts to reach a deal are starting to make the whole process
look ridiculous. There is an ever greater number of people who
feel as if the Greek government is giving them the run-around."
Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also reputed
to have been more sympathetic to Greek views, warned Tsipras
about the risk of "Grexit" - a Greek exit from the euro - when
they met last week.
Tsipras says imposing yet more austerity on a country whose
economy has shrunk by a quarter in recent years is futile, and
will only deepen the suffering of Greeks whose living standards
have already dived while unemployment soared.
"REGIME CHANGE"
U.S.-based economic analyst Jacob Funk Kirkegaard cast doubt
on the Athens government's longevity. He said Europe seemed to
be giving up on trying to coax Tsipras towards the political
centre, opting for confrontation that might lead to "a new more
realistic government".
"It is increasingly obvious he is not even a closet centrist
but largely seems to agree with the left wing of his party. The
euro area thus has no real choice but to seek regime change in
Athens," he said on the website of the Peterson Institute for
International Economics.
Tsipras still seems to have some support in his quest for
debt relief. A person familiar with the negotiations told
Reuters that discussions were under way on the issue.
Athens faces immediate problems in repaying debts as the EU
and IMF have not paid any money from Greece's bailout programmes
since the middle of last year. On top of the IMF loan, it must
also repay 6.7 billion euros when Greek bonds held by the ECB
fall due in July and August.
Even if this short-term hump can be overcome, Greece still
faces the daunting prospect of eventually repaying the bailout
loans, something that will hang over its enfeebled economy for
decades unless a relief deal is achieved.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor and John O'Donnell;
Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)