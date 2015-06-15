(Adds Greek, German spokesmen on contingency plan)
* Greece, creditors blame each other for talks breakdown
* Tsipras to go ahead with Russia visit while Eurogroup
meets
* EU says Greece offered only fraction of required savings
By Renee Maltezou and Andreas Rinke
ATHENS/BERLIN, June 15 Greece and its creditors
hardened their stances on Monday after the collapse of talks
aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting
Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare
for a "state of emergency".
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ignored pleas from European
leaders to act fast. Instead he blamed creditors for Sunday's
breakdown of the cash-for-reform talks, the biggest setback in
long-running negotiations to unlock aid. He said his government
had a responsibility to defend Greece's dignity and would resist
demands for further pension cuts.
"It is not a matter of ideological stubbornness. It has to
do with democracy," said the 40-year-old leftist, who was
elected on a pledge to end austerity.
Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the
International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it out of cash,
unable to borrow and dangling on the edge of the currency area.
Germany and other creditor nations demanded that Athens come
to its senses and offer new proposals.
"It won't work that Greece sets the terms and says 'everyone
has to dance to our tune'. Greece needs to get back to reality,"
Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives, told ARD television.
Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said the euro
zone's credibility would be damaged and radical forces in other
countries emboldened if past accords with Greece were changed.
The European Commission said it would only resume mediation
efforts if Greece put forward new proposals, while the Greek
government spokesman said Athens was sticking to its rejection
of wage and pension cuts and higher taxes on basic goods.
"We have largely exhausted our limits," spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis said. Tsipras' office said Greece was ready to
restart talks at any time and was waiting for a signal from
lenders which could loosen the deadlock.
"If they call us with something new, we may also provide
something new," one official said.
A Greek government official denied a German newspaper report
that said there were plans for Greece to impose capital controls
this weekend if the talks fail. A German government spokesman
could not confirm the report.
Despite the deepening crisis, Tsipras is going ahead with a
planned visit to Russia from Thursday, the day euro zone finance
ministers hold a crucial meeting to review the standoff with
Greece. He is due to stay till Saturday, attend an economic
forum in Saint Petersburg and meet President Vladimir Putin.
EU officials said that without improved Greek proposals by
Thursday, the Eurogroup session would be very tough and was
likely to present Greece with an ultimatum.
"No more new proposals; take it or leave it time is upon us,
I think. Or very close." one euro zone official said.
While there was little outward sign of panic in Athens as
Greeks held out hope for a last-minute solution - a familiar
theme in five years of crisis - the latest impasse triggered a
selloff in European and Asian shares and weighed on the euro.
Greek banks suffered deposit outflows of about 400 million
euros ($449 million) on Monday as the pace of daily withdrawals
picked up from last week, bankers said.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB
would keep approving emergency lending to Greek banks as long as
they remained solvent but would monitor closely whether they had
sufficient collateral.
Draghi stressed in testimony to the European Parliament it
was up to elected politicians, not to central bankers, to decide
on Greece's fate and the ECB could not allow its liquidity to be
used illegally to finance the Greek government.
"While all actors will now need to go the extra mile, the
ball lies squarely in the camp of the Greek government to take
the necessary steps," Draghi said.
FIRST CONTAGION
Global financial markets suffered the first bout of serious
contagion from the Greek crisis this year. The premium investors
demand to hold Spanish, Italian and Portuguese government bonds
over low-risk German Bunds hit a 2015 high.
Greek stocks fell 5.3 percent, while banking stocks tumbled
more than 10 percent. Two-year government bond yields surged
more than 3 percentage points to 29.02 percent.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders put the chances
of Greece leaving the euro zone this year at nearly
one-in-three, higher than predicted just a month ago.
"We should work out an emergency plan because Greece would
fall into a state of emergency," German EU commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said. "Energy supplies, pay for police officials,
medical supplies, and pharmaceutical products and much more"
needed to be ensured.
Tsipras will brief Syriza lawmakers on the negotiations at 1
p.m. (1000 GMT) on Tuesday after meeting Stavros Theodorakis,
leader of the centre-left To Potami party and the newly
appointed head of Pasok, Fofi Gennimata.
Gennimata, an ex-minister and daughter of a former senior
official in the Socialist party which once dominated Greek
politics, was elected as president by the party on Sunday.
Tsipras blamed "political expediency" on the part of lenders
for the impasse and their insistence on new cuts in pensions
"after five years of looting under the bailouts".
Exasperated by what it sees as Greek distortion of the
creditors' proposals, the European Commission made public for
the first time comprehensive details of the plan, denying that
the lenders were demanding specific pension or wage cuts.
Spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said Greece and the three
institutions - the IMF, Commission and ECB - had agreed on
budget surplus targets before debt service for the coming years,
but not on what Greece needed to do to achieve those goals.
The lenders called for annual savings of 1 percentage point
of gross domestic product on pension spending, equivalent to 2
billion euros a year, while Athens only offered 71 million, or
0.04 percent, she said.
"The targets have already been lowered .. It's not a one-way
street," Breidthardt said.
Greece says years of austerity have only made its situation
worse by shrinking the economy, making it harder to pay off
debt. Tsipras insists that debt relief must be part of any deal.
The creditors argue Greece must reform its pensions system
to put state finances on a sustainable footing. Greek workers
retire younger on average than in other European countries and
collect pensions close to German levels that require
unaffordable government subsidies, they contend.
"Why insist on pensions? Pensions and wages account for
about 75 percent of primary spending; the other 25 percent have
already been cut to the bone," IMF chief economist Olivier
Blanchard wrote in a blog post.
"Just as there is a limit to what Greece can do, there is a
limit to how much financing and debt relief official creditors
are willing and realistically able to provide given that they
have their own taxpayers to consider."
The prospect of elections or a referendum to give Tsipras a
face-saving way out of the crisis made a comeback in the Greek
debate as the premier faced calls from the opposition to secure
a deal to avert an economic collapse.
Although some economists still believe that, as in past
crises, a last-minute fix will be found to avoid default,
European politicians sound more determined than before to resist
compromising with demands they consider unreasonable.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis retorted in an
interview with Germany's Bild newspaper that a deal could be
reached quickly if Merkel took part in the talks.
"I rule out a 'Grexit' as a sensible solution," Varoufakis
said. "But no one can rule out everything. I can't even rule out
a comet hitting Earth."
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George
Georgiopoulos and Matthias Williams in Athens, Jan Strupczewski
in Brussels, John O'Donnell in Frankfurt; Writing by Deepa
Babington and Paul Taylor; Editing by Janet McBride and Giles
Elgood)