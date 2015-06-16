* Angry Juncker accuses Tsipras over tax demands
* Merkel says nothing new to report on Greece
* Finnish PM says a deal next week would take "a miracle"
* European shares fall, southern European bond yields surge
By Lefteris Papadimas and Erik Kirschbaum
ATHENS/BERLIN, June 16 Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras accused Greece's creditors on Tuesday of trying to
"humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he defied a growing
drumbeat of warnings that Europe was preparing for his country
to leave the euro.
The unrepentant address to lawmakers after the collapse of
talks with European and IMF lenders at the weekend was the
clearest sign yet that the leftist leader has no intention of
making a last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed
to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks.
Financial markets, for months indifferent to wrangling over
releasing billions of euros of aid for Greece, reacted with
mounting alarm.
European stock markets hit their lowest level since February
and the risk premium on bonds of other vulnerable euro zone
states leapt in one of the sharpest episodes of contagion since
the height of Europe's debt crisis in 2012.
The White House warned that agreement was needed to avoid
shaking financial markets further and Tsipras assured U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Athens aimed to bridge the
differences with creditors.
But with senior German lawmakers now openly discussing the
once-taboo prospect of a "Grexit" from the single currency area,
his fiery words suggested confrontation rather than
reconciliation.
"I'm certain future historians will recognise that little
Greece, with its little power, is today fighting a battle beyond
its capacity not just on its own behalf but on behalf of the
people of Europe," he said in a televised speech to legislators
in his Syriza party, drawing loud applause.
Tsipras charged that the lenders were politically motivated
in demanding pension cuts and tax hikes that hurt the poor, and
their aim was to "humiliate not only the Greek government - this
would be the least important - but humiliate an entire people".
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reacted
angrily, accusing the Greek prime minister of misleading the
public and insisting that he had made clear that he was
personally against hiking taxes on power and pharmaceuticals.
"And the prime minister knows that," he said.
The rhetoric from Athens left it unclear whether Tsipras was
preparing to default and risk economic collapse as the price of
standing firm, or betting - wrongly according to creditors - on
a last-minute effort by Europe to save Greece.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has held repeated phone
calls with Tsipras in recent weeks to press him to agree on
reforms with EU/IMF negotiators, struck a despondent note,
saying it was unclear if a deal could be found when euro zone
finance ministers meet on Thursday in Luxembourg.
"Unfortunately, there is little new to report," she told a
news conference, repeating that Greece must meet its
obligations. "I have always said I want to do everything
possible to keep Greece in the euro zone. I remain dedicated to
that."
DEFAULT, GREXIT LOOM
Greece is set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8
billion) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on
June 30 unless it receives fresh funds by then, possibly driving
it towards the exit of the euro zone.
That could begin if the government had to impose capital
controls to stem a bank run and was obliged to pay wages,
pensions and suppliers in IOUs because of a shortage of euros.
Lawmakers in Merkel's conservative party and her centre-left
coalition partners were more blunt than the chancellor in
warning that a Greek euro zone exit was on the cards.
"In the event a solid reform package is not presented, then
a 'Grexit' would have to be accepted if necessary," said Michael
Grosse-Broemer, a senior lawmaker in Merkel's Christian
Democrats. "I'm not so sure any more if the Greek government is
really interested in averting damage for the people of Greece."
Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila, whose country is among
the most hawkish creditors, said it would take "a miracle" to
reach a solution next week, but that was still everyone's aim.
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said
publicly that euro zone members were discussing what might
happen if Greece failed to agree on a deal with lenders.
The bloc has no legal basis for forcing a country out, but
Athens might end up with a de facto parallel currency, paving
the way for a formal exit from the euro.
Though all sides - Athens and the European Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF - want to avoid such a scenario,
all have dug themselves into entrenched positions blaming the
other side for the collapse of talks at last weekend.
With trust between the two sides now badly damaged, there
were fears the situation could slip out of control.
"What is absolute, is that the timeframe is very tight now
and even with the best will in the world, on tight timeframes
accidents can happen," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan
told a parliamentary committee in Dublin.
Officials from the Eurogroup Working Group held a conference
call in the afternoon to prepare the ground for Thursday's
finance ministers meeting, but no new progress was made,
according to sources.
EU officials denied reports that any emergency summit of
euro zone leaders was being planned for next Sunday. If
anything, the Eurogroup finance ministers might meet again.
With speculation gripping markets, officials denied a report
in German daily Bild that Athens was planning to delay the June
30 payment to the IMF by six months. Officials earlier denied a
Sueddeutsche Zeitung story that preparations were under way for
capital controls to be imposed as early as next weekend.
CLOSE TO LIMITS
There was little sign of public panic in Athens, but
increasingly worried leaders of pro-euro opposition parties
sought briefings from Tsipras and implored him to strike a deal
swiftly to prevent an economic collapse.
"I called on the prime minister to consider that the Greek
economy is desperately close to its limits," Stavros
Theodorakis, leader of the centrist To Potami party, the
fourth-biggest in parliament, said after meeting the prime
minister.
He said Tsipras had assured him there were still "two or
three" steps Athens could take to break the deadlock in the
talks, provided the creditors also gave ground. The 17 lawmakers
Theodorakis commands would vote for any deal in parliament that
kept Greece in the euro, he added.
Faced with a backlash within Syriza over concessions sought
by the lenders, the support of parties like Potami and the
centre-left PASOK could prove crucial for Tsipras in voting
through any deal.
Officially, Syriza has ruled out such an option, saying an
agreement must pass with the support of its own lawmakers.
In a last-ditch effort to repair the breakdown, Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann is due in Athens on Wednesday after
coordinating with Juncker.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
