* No sign of compromise as Greece edges towards default
* EU, Athens each waiting for the other to make first move
* Austrian chancellor visits Athens, sees no immediate deal
By George Georgiopoulos and Matthias Williams
ATHENS, June 17 The Greek central bank warned on
Wednesday that the country risked a painful exit from the euro
and ultimately even the European Union if Athens and its
creditors do not strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal.
A top Greek negotiator told Reuters that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' leftist government was ready to make unspecified
concessions but he once again ruled out any cuts to pensions - a
major sticking point in the negotiations.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, maintained its line that
Greece had to make significant moves to break the stalemate.
Athens has until the end of June to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
repayment due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially
leaving it bankrupt and teetering on the edge of the euro zone.
"It won't work without Greece moving significantly," German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Berlin.
Greek negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos confirmed that Greece
does not have the money to repay the IMF and said the government
would only accept a deal that was sustainable and addressed
debt, financing and investment - issues the European Union has
said it does not want to open at this stage.
"If you have that, then the Greek government will sign the
deal," Tsakalotos said. "If it doesn't have that kind of deal
there is no point in signing onto something that you know is
going to fail."
Hopes that a deal might be struck on Thursday at a meeting
of European finance ministers looked increasingly remote.
"People are getting anxious on both sides. Athens expects
Brussels to move. And Brussels expects Athens to move. And it's
stuck," said a senior EU diplomat, who declined to be named.
"It's very dangerous, and we may have an accident."
Making clear the huge stakes at play, the Greek central bank
said reaching an accord was "an historical imperative" that the
country could not ignore.
"Failure to reach an agreement would ... mark the beginning
of a painful course that would lead initially to a Greek default
and ultimately to the country's exit from the euro area and,
most likely, from the European Union," the Bank of Greece said
in a monetary policy report.
In a sign that the European Central Bank was still standing
by Greece, the ECB raised the ceiling on its emergency lifeline
to the nation's stricken banks to 84.1 billion euros from 83
billion. The ECB has been raising the ceiling in small amounts
and the substantial hike of more than 1 billion euros reflected
the growing strains on the banks as depositors pull money out.
The Greek central bank has said the crisis prompted an
outflow of deposits totalling about 30 billion euros from Greek
lenders between October and April. The outflows are continuing.
RECESSION BOUND
Elected in January on a pledge to end years of grinding
austerity, Tsipras wants his European partners to re-negotiate
Greece's debt mountain, but they have ruled that out for now and
instead want to see a fresh round of economic reforms, including
pension cuts, to help the state balance its books.
"...If we don't have an honourable compromise and an
economically viable solution, we will take the responsibility to
say 'no' to the continuation of a catastrophic policy," Tsipras
said after meeting Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann.
Faymann, one of the European leaders most sympathetic to
Athens, flew to Greece seeking a last-ditch deal.
"I can't see a solution lying before me, but I see that if
we are convinced we want one, we have a good chance," he said.
Months of uncertainty have already taken their toll. After
years of recession, Greece's economy finally started to grow
again last year, but it fell back into negative growth in the
first quarter of 2015 and Greece's central bank predicted the
slowdown would accelerate in the second quarter.
Underlining the gulf in perceptions separating Greece and
its creditors, a Greek parliamentary "Debt Truth Committee" set
up in April to investigate the recent austerity imposed on the
country concluded Athens was under no obligation to repay its
debts. The findings of the report are not binding.
"... Greece not only does not have the ability to pay this
debt, but also should not pay this debt first and foremost
because the debt emerging from (past) arrangements is a direct
infringement on the fundamental human rights of the residents of
Greece," the report said.
"Hence, we came to the conclusion that Greece should not pay
this debt because it is illegal, illegitimate, and odious."
Some officials believe Thursday's meeting of euro zone
finance ministers will be perhaps the last chance to stop Greece
sliding into default and towards leaving the euro.
However the president of the so-called Eurogroup, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, said the chance of an accord was "very small".
EU officials have expressed frustration with what they see
as Greece's failure to provide viable or detailed reform plans.
The International Monetary Fund pulled its negotiators out of
the talks last week citing the lack of any clear progress.
Highlighting the fraying tempers, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Bavarian allies accused Athens on Wednesday of not
grasping the seriousness of the situation, with CSU
Secretary-General Andreas Scheuer calling Greek rulers "clowns".
The Greek central bank urged the European Union to spell out
promises of debt relief to Greece - a key demand from Athens.
"An agreement would allow Greece to benefit from the
favourable global environment and the ECB's quantitative easing
programme," the report said.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou, Deepa Babington,
Lefteris Papadimas, James Mackenzie in Athens, Alastair
Macdonald in Brussels, Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Writing by
Crispian Balmer; editing by Janet McBride)