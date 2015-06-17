* No sign of compromise as Greece edges towards default
* Greek negotiator says Athens cannot repay IMF at end June
* EU, Athens each waiting for the other to make first move
* ECB raises ceiling for lifeline to Greek banks
ATHENS, June 17 Greece's leftist government
faced a barrage of warnings on Wednesday that it risked being
forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it
failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal with its
creditors.
The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European
Union itself could also be at risk without a deal, underlining
the extent to which officials who once refused any suggestion of
"Grexit" are now openly discussing the prospect.
Despite urgent pleas, including from the White House, there
has been little sign of movement since talks between officials
from Greece, the European Union, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund collapsed on Sunday.
Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European
finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an
agreement, looked increasingly remote.
Athens must find a way out of the impasse by the end of
June, when it faces a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment
due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it
bankrupt and on the verge of exiting the euro zone.
"People are getting anxious on both sides. Athens expects
Brussels to move. And Brussels expects Athens to move. And it's
stuck," said a senior EU diplomat, who declined to be named.
"It's very dangerous, and we may have an accident."
A top Greek negotiator told Reuters that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' leftist government was ready to make unspecified
concessions but he once again ruled out any cuts to pensions - a
major sticking point in the negotiations.
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, government and central
bank officials said it was up to Greece to move.
"The responsibility for whether Greece remains in the euro
is entirely up to the Greek government," Jens Weidmann, head of
the Bundesbank said in a joint interview with three European
newspapers. He added that if Athens were to fail to meet a debt
payment "the consequences would be hard to control" but it could
not expect central bank support.
"If the talks fail at the political level the ECB will have
no choice but to draw the necessary conclusions. It is up to
politics, governments and parliaments to decide whether to
finance Greece."
Greek negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos confirmed that Greece did
not have the money to repay the IMF, but said the government
would only accept a deal that was sustainable and addressed
debt, financing and investment - issues the European Union has
said it does not want to open at this stage.
"If you have that, then the Greek government will sign the
deal," Tsakalotos said. "If it doesn't have that kind of deal
there is no point in signing onto something that you know is
going to fail."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told reporters in
Paris he was not expecting a deal at Thursday's gathering in
Luxembourg and said only agreement between heads of government
could overcome the deadlock.
UNCHARTED WATERS
What may follow if no deal is reached remains unclear as no
member of the euro zone has ever defaulted on its debt.
The Greek central bank said reaching an accord was "an
historical imperative" that the country could not ignore.
"Failure to reach an agreement would ... mark the beginning
of a painful course that would lead initially to a Greek default
and ultimately to the country's exit from the euro area and,
most likely, from the European Union," the Bank of Greece said
in a regular report.
The comment drew an angry reaction from the ruling Syriza
party which said Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, a
former finance minister in a conservative-led government, had
exceeded his authority and was trying to set "asphyxiating"
limits on the government.
Elected in January on a pledge to end years of grinding
austerity, Tsipras wants his European partners to re-negotiate
Greece's debt mountain, but they have ruled that out for now and
instead want to see a fresh round of economic reforms, including
pension cuts, to help the state balance its books.
There was little sign of any change in his position as he
insisted that without an "honourable compromise" Greece would
not accept "the continuation of a catastrophic policy".
Months of uncertainty have already taken their toll. After
years of recession, Greece's economy finally started to grow
again last year, but it fell back into negative growth in the
first quarter of 2015 and Greece's central bank predicted the
slowdown would accelerate in the second quarter.
Opinion polls show a majority of Greeks want to remain in
the euro but there has also been deep resentment over the cuts
demanded of Greece, which has seen its economy shrink by more
than 25 percent since the start of the crisis.
"We have to fight even if there is the danger of returning
to (the) drachma, which is something I don't want," said 43
year-old public servant Christos Michailidis, attending an
anti-austerity rally in Athens that drew a few thousand
protesters.
Britain, not a member of the euro zone, said it was stepping
up preparations for the possibility of Greece falling out of the
single currency.
In a sign that the European Central Bank was still standing
by Greece, the ECB raised the ceiling on its emergency lifeline
to the nation's stricken banks to 84.1 billion euros from 83
billion. The ECB has been raising the ceiling in small amounts
and the substantial hike of more than 1 billion euros reflected
the growing strains on Greece's banks as depositors pull money
out.
The Greek central bank has said the crisis prompted an
outflow of deposits totalling about 30 billion euros from Greek
lenders between October and April. The outflows are continuing.
Underlining the gulf in perceptions separating Greece and
its creditors, a Greek parliamentary "Debt Truth Committee" set
up in April to investigate the recent austerity imposed on the
country concluded Athens was under no obligation to repay its
debts. The findings of the report are not binding.
"We came to the conclusion that Greece should not pay this
debt because it is illegal, illegitimate, and odious," it said.
Such sentiments have lost Greece much sympathy in Europe.
The Bavarian allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel
accused Athens on Wednesday of not grasping the seriousness of
the situation, with CSU Secretary-General Andreas Scheuer
calling Greek rulers "clowns".
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
