BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 18 French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday it would be a total catastrophe for Greece if Athens left the euro zone but that France was doing all it could to find a deal.
"We will fight till the end to find an agreement with Greece," Sapin said on France Info radio.
Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)