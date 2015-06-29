(Adds market reaction from Asia, comments from officials)
* Greece forced to move after ECB freezes funding lifeline
* PM Tsipras blames EU partners, calls for calm
* Banks to close until after July 5 referendum
* Cash machines run dry, long queues reported at petrol
stations
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 28 Greece closed its banks and
imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains
on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being
forced out of the euro into plain sight.
After bailout talks between the leftwing government and
foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central
Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks, leaving
Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to keep
the banks from collapsing.
Banks will be closed and the stock market shut all week, and
there will be a daily 60 euro limit on cash withdrawals from
cash machines, which will reopen on Tuesday. Capital controls
are likely to last for many months at least.
"The more calmly we deal with difficulties, the sooner we
can overcome them and the milder their consequences will be," a
sombre-looking Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a televised
address. He promised bank deposits would be safe and salaries
paid.
Even as Tsipras spoke late on Sunday, lines formed at petrol
stations and the dwindling number of bank machines still holding
cash, highlighting the scale of the disaster facing Greeks, who
have endured more than six years of economic decline.
The failure to reach a deal with creditors leaves Greece set
to default on 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of loans from
the International Monetary Fund that fall due on Tuesday. Athens
must also repay billions of euros to the European Central Bank
in the coming months.
The impending default on the IMF loans leaves Greece sliding
towards an exit from the euro, with unforeseeable consequences
for Europe's common currency project. It also carries broad
implications for the global financial system.
The euro fell almost 2 percent against the dollar in
early Monday trade and share prices tumbled, while safe-haven
U.S. government debt futures rallied.
The yen, which tends to gain at times of financial stress,
strengthened against the dollar to a one-month high of 122.10
.
"We are in uncharted territory, and European equities, like
all markets, will have a difficult time processing this," said
Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick Lawson.
BLAME GAME
After months of wrangling, Greece's exasperated European
partners have put the blame for the crisis squarely on Tsipras's
shoulders. The 40-year-old premier caught them by surprise in
the early hours of Saturday by rejecting the demands of lenders
and calling a referendum on the bailout.
The creditors wanted Greece to cut pensions and raise taxes
in ways that Tsipras has argued would deepen one of the worst
economic crises of modern times in a country where a quarter of
the workforce is already unemployed.
After announcing the referendum, Tsipras asked for an
extension of Greece's existing bailout until after the July 5
vote. Euro zone officials refused, and in his televised address
Tsipras branded the refusal an "unprecedented act".
Despite the hardening of positions, officials around Europe
and the United States made a frantic round of calls and
organised meetings to try to salvage the situation.
U.S. President Barack Obama called German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, and senior U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew, who spoke to Tsipras, urged Europe and the IMF to come
up with a plan to hold the single currency together and keep
Greece in the euro zone. The German and French governments
announced emergency political meetings.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls urged the Greeks to come
back to the negotiating table.
"I cannot resign myself to Greece leaving the euro zone ...
We must find a solution," Valls told media.
In Asia, policymakers were watching events closely, though
the spillover effects appeared limited for now.
Korea's finance ministry and central bank discussed the
market reaction in meetings on Monday, while Japan's top
government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the government was in
close co-operation with the Bank of Japan over the turmoil.
BILLIONS PULLED FROM ACCOUNTS
The bank holiday announced by Tsipras will last at least
until Monday, July 6, the day after the planned referendum, a
Greek official said after a late-night meeting of the cabinet.
The Athens stock exchange will be closed as the government tries
to manage the financial fallout.
It remains unclear how long capital controls will remain in
force. In Cyprus, which imposed similar measures in 2013, they
were not fully lifted until April this year.
Tsipras faces growing political pressure, with some opinion
polls suggesting a majority of Greeks could turn their back on
his call to reject the bailout and instead support the lenders'
package in the referendum.
If they do, he would face pressure to resign, leaving the
way open for new elections.
Former conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who on
Sunday met Greek head of state President Prokopis Pavlopoulos,
said Tsipras should drop the referendum plans and return to the
negotiations or make way for a government of national unity.
As speculation of capital controls increased over the past
two weeks, Greeks have pulled billions of euros from their
accounts. Long queues formed in supermarkets on Saturday as
shoppers stocked up on essentials.
Greece's top refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, said it had enough
fuel reserves on hand to last for many months, but there were
reports of long queues forming at petrol stations.
The broader consequences for Greece's economy, now back in
recession, are likely to be severe, with the tourism sector,
which accounts for almost a fifth of economic output, about to
start its vital summer season. Anxious to reassure tourists, the
government said the 60 euro cash withdrawal limit would not
apply to people using foreign credit or debit cards.
Travel companies had been warning tourists for weeks that
they should take extra cash, but finding empty ATMs was still a
shock to many.
"I am trying to go over to the bigger banks," said Cassandra
Preston, a Canadian tourist who was scouring central Athens for
a machine with cash. "I am here for another month, and I would
like to make sure I have some cash on me."
Many leading economists have voiced sympathy with the Greek
government's argument that further cuts in spending risk choking
off the growth that would give Greece some prospect of servicing
debts worth nearly twice its annual national income.
However, in economic powerhouse Germany, other southern
states that have endured austerity in return for EU cash and
poor eastern countries with living standards much lower than
Greece's, many voters and politicians have run out of patience.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble openly questioned
the solvency of Greek banks, a key condition to qualify to
receive such finance.
"The ECB has always said that as long as Greek banks are
solvent, then emergency loans, the ELA, can be granted," he said
on Saturday. "And now there is naturally a new situation that
because of the developments the liquidity and solvency of Greek
banks, or some Greek banks, could be in doubt."
($1 = 0.9078 euros)
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington, George Georgiopoulos,
Karolina Tagaris, Michele Kambas, Lefteris Karagiannopoulos,
Matthias Williams in Athens; Writing by Anna Willard, James
Mackenzie and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Toni Reinhold and
Will Waterman)