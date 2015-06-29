ATHENS, June 29 Greeks woke up to shuttered
banks, closed cash machines and a climate of rumours and
conspiracy theories on Monday as a breakdown in talks between
Athens and its creditors pushed the austerity-battered country
to the brink.
After receiving no extra emergency funding for Greek lenders
from the European Central Bank, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
reluctantly imposed capital controls on Sunday night to prevent
banks from collapsing under the weight of mass withdrawals.
Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 billion euros
($1.77 billion) of International Monetary Fund loans, and a
default would set in train events that could lead to the
country's eventual exit from the euro currency bloc.
But after Tsipras angered Greece's international lenders by
announcing a snap referendum on the terms of a cash-for-reforms
deal, hopes of a last-minute breakthrough are fading fast.
"I can't believe it," said Athens resident Evgenia Gekou,
50, on her way to work. "I keep thinking we will wake up
tomorrow and everything will be OK. I'm trying hard not to
worry."
The government will keep banks shut at least until after
July 5, the date of the referendum, and withdrawals from
automated teller machines -- which are shut on Monday -- will be
limited to 60 euros a day when they reopen on Tuesday.
After months of wrangling, Greece's exasperated European
partners have put the blame for the crisis squarely on Tsipras's
shoulders.
The creditors wanted Greece to cut pensions and raise taxes
in ways that Tsipras has long argued would deepen one of the
worst economic crises of modern times in a country where a
quarter of the workforce is already unemployed.
As Tsipras announced the emergency measures late on Sunday,
there were long queues outside ATMs and petrol stations as
people raced to take out cash before it was too late.
"I've got five euros in my pocket, I thought I would try my
luck here for some money. The queues in my neighbourhood were
too long yesterday," said plumber Yannis Kalaizakis, 58, outside
an empty cash machine in central Athens on Monday.
"I don't know what else to say. It's a mess."
"DRAMATIC HOURS"
Newspapers splashed pictures of long lines outside cash
machines on their front page. The Nafetemporiki daily headlined
Monday's edition "Dramatic hours" while the Ta Nea daily simply
said: "When will the banks open".
The conservative-leaning Eleftheros Typos newspaper accused
Tsipras of announcing the referendum as a ruse to tip the
country into early elections in the hopes of winning them.
"Mr Tsipras's decision to call a referendum and a possible
euro exit constitutes a premeditated crime," it said in an
editorial. "It is clear that Mr Tsipras has lost the trust of
citizens. That's obvious from the queues at ATMs and petrol
stations, and it will become obvious at next Sunday's ballot."
As rumours flew about, dozens of pensioners queued outside
at least two offices of the National Bank of Greece on
Monday after hearing they could withdraw pensions from some
branches. They were turned away, Reuters photographers said.
"I've worked all my life, only to wake up one morning to a
disaster like this," said one shop owner, who was there to
collect his wife's pension.
Despite the financial shock, parts of daily life went on as
normal, with shops, pharmacies and supermarkets in the city
opening and Greeks meeting to discuss their country's fate at
cafes and restaurants. Tourists gathered as usual to watch the
changing of the presidential guard outside parliament.
A rally to protest against austerity measures and urge
voters to say "No" in the referendum on bailout terms is
expected later on Monday.
Despite the hardening of positions, officials around Europe
and the United States made a frantic round of calls and
organised meetings to try to salvage the situation.
U.S. President Barack Obama called German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, and senior U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew, who spoke to Tsipras, urged Europe and the IMF to come
up with a plan to hold the single currency together and keep
Greece in the euro zone. The German and French governments
announced emergency political meetings.
"While the programme is active until Tuesday, they aren't
providing the necessary liquidity for Greek banks just to
blackmail and to terrorize us," Administrative Reforms Minister
George Katrougalos told Antenna television.
"If we vote a yes, they will demolish pensions, you will
have to pay for medicare in public hospitals. When your kids
can't go to school you will say 'thanks' and they will say 'you
asked for it'.
"But if you say no you have the ability to fight for a
better future."
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington, Yannis Behrakis and
Alkis Konstantinidis; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by
Deepa Babington and Catherine Evans)