* Merkel: trust has been lost, no consensus to start talks
yet
* Euro zone says Greece must pass reform laws before bailout
talks
* Without third bailout, bankrupt Greece will lose the euro
By Renee Maltezou and Andreas Rinke
BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone leaders told
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit on Sunday it must
enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will
open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the European
currency area.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be required to
push legislation through parliament to convince his 18 partners
in the euro zone to release immediate funds to avert a state
bankruptcy and start negotiations on a third bailout programme
estimated at up to 86 billion euros ($95.5 billion).
Six sweeping measures including tax and pension reforms must
be enacted by Wednesday night and the entire package endorsed by
parliament before talks can start, a draft decision by Eurogroup
finance ministers sent to the leaders showed.
The document included a German proposal to make Greece take
a "time-out" from the euro zone if it fails to meet the
conditions. But not all ministers endorsed the idea, which a
senior EU source said was illegal and would not survive in the
summit statement.
Tsipras said on arrival in Brussels he wanted "another
honest compromise" to keep Europe united.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is the
biggest contributor to euro zone bailouts, said the conditions
were not yet right to start negotiations, sounding cautious in
deference to mounting opposition at home to more aid for Greece.
"The most important currency has been lost and that is
trust," she told reporters. "That means that we will have tough
discussions and there will be no agreement at any price."
If Greece meets the conditions, the German parliament would
meet on Thursday to mandate Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble to open the talks on a new loan. Then Eurogroup
finance ministers would meet again on Friday or at the weekend
to formally launch the negotiations.
A Greek government official, in a first reaction to the
draft, said: "How can they demand all these measures at the last
minute without securing a lifeline to see us through till next
week?"
A European official said a Eurogroup meeting on Monday could
discuss ways to provide emergency finance to keep Athens afloat.
As the summit dragged into the late evening, officials said
the biggest of a series of sticking points was Germany's
insistence that Greek assets worth 50 billion euros earmarked
for privatisation be placed in a trust fund in Luxembourg to be
sold with proceeds going directly to pay down debt.
One diplomat said that was tantamount to turning Greece into
a "German protectorate".
Another diplomat said Merkel had declared the matter a "red
line" for Germany. Tsipras, for his part, was insisting on a
stronger commitment by the creditors to restructuring Greek debt
to make it more sustainable in the medium-term.
Some questioned whether it was feasible to rush the package
through the Greek parliament in just three days. Tsipras is set
to sack ministers who did not support his negotiating position
in a vote last Friday and make dissident lawmakers in his Syriza
party resign their seats, people close to the government said.
Earlier, there were angry exchanges at a finance ministers'
meeting that ended without a firm recommendation on Greece's
application for a three-year loan on the basis of reform
proposals submitted by Tsipras.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that while
ministers had made good progress, a couple of big issues were
left for the leaders to resolve.
The draft said Greece needed 7 billion euros by July 20 in
immediate funding, when it must make a crucial bond redemption
to the European Central Bank, and a total of 12 billion euros by
mid-August when another ECB payment falls due.
It did not say how those needs would be met, and EU
officials said finance ministers had been unable to agree on
emergency finance.
TEMPORARY GREXIT?
Several hardline countries voiced support for the German
proposal that Greece take a five-year "time-out" from the euro
unless it accepted and implemented swiftly much tougher
conditions.
But French President Francois Hollande, Greece's strongest
ally in the euro zone, dismissed the notion, saying it would
start a dangerous unravelling of EU integration.
"There is no such thing as temporary Grexit, there is only a
Grexit or no Grexit. There is Greece in the euro zone or Greece
not in the euro zone. But in that case it's Europe that retreats
and no longer progresses and I don't want that," he said.
European Council President Donald Tusk cancelled a planned
summit of all 28 EU leaders that would have been needed in case
of a Greek exit from the single currency, and said euro zone
leaders would keep talking "until we conclude talks on Greece".
The ministers also insisted that the International Monetary
Fund remain fully involved in any third bailout for Athens.
At one stage in the debate on Greece's debt sustainability,
Germany's hardline Schaeuble snapped at ECB President Mario
Draghi: "I'm not stupid," a person familiar with the exchange
said. Schaeuble also clashed with the head of the euro zone
bailout fund, Klaus Regling, on whether the EU treaty conditions
for an emergency loan were fulfilled, another source said.
Those rules say there must be "a risk to the financial
stability of the euro area as a whole or of its Member States".
GREEKS SEE HUMILIATION
Greece's new finance minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, was silent
in public but the reaction among some lawmakers in Tsipras'
radical leftist Syriza party, still smarting from having to
swallow austerity measures they had opposed, was furious.
"What is at play here is an attempt to humiliate Greece and
Greeks, or to overthrow the Tsipras government," said Dimitrios
Papadimoulis, a Syriza member of the European Parliament.
With banks shuttered for two weeks, cash withdrawals
rationed and the economy on the edge of an abyss, some Greeks
vented their anger on Merkel and Schaeuble.
"The only thing that I care about is not being humiliated by
Schaeuble and the rest of theme" said Panagiotis Trikokglou, a
44-year-old private sector worker in Athens.
Greece has already had two bailouts worth 240 billion euros
from euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund,
but its economy has shrunk by a quarter since the crisis began,
unemployment has soared above 25 percent and one in two young
people is out of work.
Athens defaulted on an IMF loan repayment last month and
faces state bankruptcy if it cannot make the bond redemption on
July 20, which would likely force the ECB to cut emergency
funding for Greek banks.
Economists said the idea of a temporary exit would mean in
practice ejecting Athens from the European monetary union.
Paul De Grauwe, a Belgian economist at the London School of
Economics, compared it to a couple having a trial separation.
"Temporary Grexit is like temporary divorce. Most if not all
end up being permanent," he said in a Twitter message.
The United States has added its voice to calls for a deal
this weekend, concerned at the geopolitical consequences if
Greece were to be cut loose and become a failed state in
economic terms in the fragile southern Balkans, adjoining the
Middle East.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
