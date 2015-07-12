BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone leaders will fight
to the finish to keep near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone on
Sunday after the European Union's chairman cancelled a planned
summit of all 28 EU leaders that would have been needed in case
of a "Grexit".
The following are comments from the euro zone leaders and
others attending a meeting in Brussels on Sunday.
IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY
"Every day that this goes on the eventual solution is more
costly.
The Greeks have actually strengthened their commitment to
change and to building trust which seems to be a fundamental
issue."
LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE
"Both possible scenarios, staying in the euro zone or
outside, in both cases Europe will be behind Greece and help,
but it will be in both cases very, very costly for everybody and
a very long way out. Temporary proposals will help no one. We
need a good plan one way or the other."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"It seems as though we will not get a consensus document
from the Eurogroup that recommends launching negotiations. That
is hardly surprising as the situation is extremely difficult. On
the one hand, when one thinks of the economic situation in
Greece and how it has deteriorated over the past few months but
on the other hand, because the most important currency has been
lost and that is trust."
"That means that we will have tough discussions and there
will be no agreement at any price. I know nerves are on edge but
we must be sure that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages,
both for the future of Greece and for the euro zone as a whole
and the principles of our cooperation. That means that this
evening we will check whether the conditions are present for us
to launch negotiations on an ESM programme for Greece. That's
what this is about, nothing more and nothing less. But whether
or not we will succeed, we'll have to see."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"France will do everything to find a deal tonight, allowing
Greece, if the conditions are met, to remain in the euro zone
and allowing Europe to progress."
"There is no temporary Grexit, there is a Grexit or there is
not a Grexit. There is Greece in the euro zone or Greece not in
the euro zone, but in that case it's a Europe that retreats and
does not progress any longer and I don't want this."
"Greece has already made some efforts, there are reforms
that are necessary, Greece must show that she is ready to enact
them quickly, and then Europe as a whole, the euro zone must say
that they lend their support."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"We will work on a solution today until the very last
millisecond. We come with a I hope a solution will come."
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY
"We are coming with a constructive spirit, trying to ensure
Greece stays in the euro. But it's clear that Greece has to win
the trust of its partners."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS
"I'm here ready for another honest compromise. We owe that
to the peoples of Europe who want Europe united and not divided.
We can reach an agreement tonight if all parties want it."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JUHA SIPILA
"Let's see what the result is in the Eurogroup and the
leaders' summit. It is clear that the basis is too shaky to go
forward."
"Finland's stance is not necessarily the strictest."
"The decision on Grexit will not come today. Today we will
define the path on which we will go forward. But a lot has to
happen before there is credible basis (for Greece) to return to
the markets."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
"For the Netherlands, the only way open to help is if the
Greeks are ready to take all the necessary measures to ensure
that the Greek economy can stand on its own feet."
Is Grexit ruled out?
"If finally there is no agreement over negotiating an ESM
programme then it (Grexit) would be the result."
