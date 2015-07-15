* Greek PM reliant on opposition support to pass bailout
bill
* Deputy finance minister resigns, left-wingers to vote
against
* Polls suggest weary public want measures to pass to avoid
Grexit
* European Commission proposes 7 bln euro bridge loan
* Germany may consider extending Greek debt maturities
By Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, July 15 Protesters threw petrol bombs at
Greek police outside parliament in Athens on Wednesday as
lawmakers prepared to vote on a painful austerity package that
European creditors have demanded in return for a new bailout to
keep the country in the euro.
The clashes, the most serious Greek street violence in three
years, erupted as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was struggling
to contain a backlash in his own leftwing party against the deal
that he was forced to accept after gruelling talks in Brussels
earlier this week.
More than half of the ruling Syriza party's 201-member
central committee signed a statement rejecting the "humiliating"
terms of the bailout, saying it was not compatible with the
principles of the political left. "This proposal cannot be
accepted by the people of Syriza," they said.
With pro-European opposition parties set to back the
bailout, the measures are expected to pass some time after
midnight (2100 GMT). But around 30-40 Syriza lawmakers are
likely either to abstain or vote against the government, raising
a question mark over how long Tsipras can remain in office.
Speaking to Syriza lawmakers before the vote, Tsipras warned
he would need the support of his party to stay, a government
official said.
"I am prime minister because I have a parliamentary group
that supports me. If I do not have its support, it will be
difficult to be prime minister the day after," he told the
lawmakers, according to the official.
While the debate in parliament went on, the air outside on
Syntagma Square was thick with tear gas as police dispersed a
rally of several thousand anti-austerity protesters.
The demonstration was largely peaceful until a small group
threw the petrol bombs at police, who responded with the tear
gas and flash bombs. Calm returned later but nearby streets were
empty and garbage bins were still burning. About 30 people were
detained, according to a police source
"A NEW VERSAILLES TREATY"
Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sacked by
Tsipras last week, earlier denounced the bailout as "a new
Versailles Treaty" - the agreement that demanded unaffordable
reparations from Germany after its defeat in World War One.
Deputy finance minister Nadia Valavani resigned and Energy
Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said he would not back the deal.
"The choice between a bailout or catastrophe is a choice
made in the face of terror," Lafazanis, who heads the far-left
flank of Syriza, told reporters.
Even ministers supporting the deal could muster little
enthusiasm for an accord which will impose a mix of tax
increases, public spending clamps and pension and labour reforms
on the already severely weakened economy.
"It's a difficult deal, a deal for which only time will show
if it is economically viable," Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos told lawmakers during a debate on reforms.
A snap election could follow if the prime minister's
majority collapses.
Tsipras is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the vote,
replacing Lafazanis and Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris
Stratoulis, another bailout opponent, and possibly making other
changes.
A study by the International Monetary Fund issued on Tuesday
called for much more debt relief than Greece's euro zone
creditors, particularly Germany, have been prepared to accept so
far.
Berlin, which along with the other creditors knew about the
IMF study before agreeing to new bailout talks, may wince at
providing huge debt relief to a country it scarcely trusts to
honour its promises.
But Germany insists on having the IMF in the negotiations to
help keep Greece in line. It may countenance extending repayment
periods for Greek debt but says it will not accept a writedown,
with the finance ministry insisting it could not accept "a debt
haircut via the backdoor".
"EUROPE'S BANKRUPT CHILD"
Given the hurdles facing the agreement, doubts have already
surfaced about how long it can hold together, with one senior
European Union official saying it had a "20-, maybe 30-percent
chance of success".
With Greece facing an urgent deadline on July 20, when a 3.5
billion euro payment to the European Central Bank is due, EU
officials were racing to agree a bridge financing accord that
would enable Athens to avoid defaulting on the loan.
There were strong objections from both Britain and the Czech
Republic - EU countries that do not use the euro - to proposals
to provide a 7 billion euro loan from the European Financial
Stability Mechanism (EFSM), an EU-wide fund not intended for
euro zone funding needs.
The European Commission published its own assessment of
Greece's debt burden on Wednesday that also offered the prospect
of debt relief. While also ruling out any write-offs, the
Commission said debt reprofiling was possible, as long as Greece
implemented the reforms it has committed to.
The French parliament voted to back the bailout accord while
British Prime Minister David Cameron, fighting his own battle
with Brussels to reform the EU, joined calls to give Greece debt
relief but ruled out contributing to the bailout.
Washington has stepped up pressure for a deal between the
euro zone and NATO member Greece. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew is making a short-notice trip to Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris
this week to press for a quick agreement.
The U.S. stock market fell to the day's low as tensions
heated up in Athens. It was unclear, however, whether the market
was down because of worries about the outcome of the Greek vote
or because the global price of oil was falling sharply.
Earlier, European stocks rose and bond yields fell, with
investors betting parliament would back the bailout.
Although the bailout package is much tougher than the Greek
people could have imagined when they resoundingly rejected a
previous offer from the creditors in a referendum on July 5,
most want to keep the euro.
With banks shut and the threat of a calamitous exit from the
currency bloc hovering over the country if it cannot conclude a
deal, many Greeks see the package as the lesser of two evils.
"We are Europe's bankrupt child and as a child, Europe has
been supporting us for five years and told us what we needed to
do to get out of this situation," Yannis Theodosis, a
35-year-old civil engineer. "We did nothing and now we are
paying the consequences."
VOTING NO
Civil servants held a strike on Wednesday, as did
pharmacists, whose industry would be opened up under the reform
package, in a series of demonstrations which passed peacefully
until the clashes in the evening.
The latest deal was a capitulation from Syriza, which
stormed to power promising an end to austerity. The fiery
parliamentary speaker and the party's parliamentary spokesman
both announced they would vote against reforms. Such outbursts
had one right-wing newspaper crowing over the "civil war"
engulfing the party.
Syriza's junior coalition partner said it would vote only
for certain clauses in the bill, rejecting those reforms that
went beyond a previous vote in parliament that had given Tsipras
a mandate to negotiate in Brussels.
